Ashes 2019 | Broad Becomes Second English Bowler to Scalp 450 Test Wickets

Stuart Broad became just the second bowler from England to take 450 Test wickets when he picked up David Warner in the second innings of the first Ashes Test against Australia on Saturday (August 3) in Birmingham.
Broad had Warner caught behind for 8, given out on review by England, to reach the special milestone. He is only the seventh bowler in the history of the game to reach 450 Test wickets.
The others are Muttiah Muralitharan, Shane Warne, Anil Kumble, James Anderson, Glenn McGrath and Courtney Walsh.
This is Broad's 128th Test match. He picked up 5 for 86 in the first innings, helping England bowl Australia out for 284 despite a century from Steve Smith.
England replied with 374 led by Rory Burns' 133. Broad himself made a handy contribution of 29 runs lower down the order.
