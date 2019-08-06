Ashes 2019 | Calf Injury Forces Anderson Out of Lord's Test

England fast bowler James Anderson has been ruled out of the second Ashes Test against Australia starting on August 14th, owing to the calf injury which caused him to leave the field on Day 1 of the first Test after bowling just four overs. Anderson did return to bat, but was visibly in discomfort while doing so.
In an update to the injury, an ECB statement read, “England seam bowler Jimmy Anderson, who left the field during the first Specsavers Ashes Test match against Australia at Edgbaston on day one (Thursday August 1) due to tightness to his right calf, underwent an MRI scan this week. The MRI confirmed that Anderson has suffered a calf injury. As a result of the injury, he will commence a rehabilitation programme working with the England and Lancashire medical teams.
“Anderson will miss the second Test match, which starts at Lord’s on Wednesday August 14. He will be reassessed on an ongoing basis regarding his availability for the rest of Specsavers Ashes series.”
Even though Anderson had passed all the fitness Tests in the lead up to the match, a recurrence of the injury which he had originally suffered while bowling for Lancashire in the county championship in July meant that he could take no further part. England went on to lose the match by 251 runs, despite pinning Australia down at 122/8 on Day 1.
Jofra Archer is the most likely replacement for Anderson, but he is suffering from small niggles himself and will play a three day second XI game for Sussex to try and prove his fitness ahead of the Lord’s Test.
Eyebrows were raised at Anderson’s fitness when he limped off the field so early in the game, but captain Joe Root, speaking after the game, was of the opinion that there was no way the injury could have been predicted.
“It was a group decision in terms of the selection of him," he said. "He passed all the fitness tests. and it's just one of those freak things that can happen in in cricket. It's disappointing, but we've got to try and respond to that and make sure that we get things exactly how we want them at Lord's."
