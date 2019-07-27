starts in
Ashes 2019 | Can't Wait to Show What I Can Do With Red Ball: Archer

Cricketnext Staff |July 27, 2019, 12:05 PM IST
One of England's World Cup heroes, Jofra Archer had to play the entire tournament with "excruciating" pain but the right-arm paceman now can't wait to show his worth in Test cricket in the upcoming Ashes series.

Archer claimed 20 wickets in the competition and ended up as the joint third-highest wicket-taker. More importantly, it was Archer who held his nerves in the finale against New Zealand which went down to the super over.

He first sustained the injury (side strain) in England's fifth group encounter against Afghanistan, but went on to play all the games. The Barbados-born fast bowler then went on a vacation to his home country before making his return for Sussex on Friday.

"The pain was pretty excruciating. I'm fortunate it's settled quickly," he told BBC Sussex.

"It was pretty bad. I couldn't do it without painkillers, which was from the Afghanistan game onwards.

"I couldn't get a week's rest in during the tournament because of how close the games were. I only ever needed a week to 10 days."

Archer is yet to make his Test debut and was also left out of the England squad that took on Ireland at Lord's. Archer, however, is primed to make his debut against Australia and he "just can't wait to get the opportunity".

"I'm just ready to go out there and show the guys what I can do with a red ball," he said.

"I think my red-ball record is better than my white-ball record, so I just can't wait to get the opportunity."

The first Test against Australia at Edgbaston begins on August 1.

