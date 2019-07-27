One of England's World Cup heroes, Jofra Archer had to play the entire tournament with "excruciating" pain but the right-arm paceman now can't wait to show his worth in Test cricket in the upcoming Ashes series.
Archer claimed 20 wickets in the competition and ended up as the joint third-highest wicket-taker. More importantly, it was Archer who held his nerves in the finale against New Zealand which went down to the super over.
He first sustained the injury (side strain) in England's fifth group encounter against Afghanistan, but went on to play all the games. The Barbados-born fast bowler then went on a vacation to his home country before making his return for Sussex on Friday.
"The pain was pretty excruciating. I'm fortunate it's settled quickly," he told BBC Sussex.
"It was pretty bad. I couldn't do it without painkillers, which was from the Afghanistan game onwards.
"I couldn't get a week's rest in during the tournament because of how close the games were. I only ever needed a week to 10 days."
Archer is yet to make his Test debut and was also left out of the England squad that took on Ireland at Lord's. Archer, however, is primed to make his debut against Australia and he "just can't wait to get the opportunity".
"I'm just ready to go out there and show the guys what I can do with a red ball," he said.
"I think my red-ball record is better than my white-ball record, so I just can't wait to get the opportunity."
The first Test against Australia at Edgbaston begins on August 1.
Ashes 2019 | Can't Wait to Show What I Can Do With Red Ball: Archer
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | July 26, 2019, 5:10 PM IST
Ashes 2019 | Anderson and Broad Can Still Swing Ashes England’s Way - Ponting
Cricketnext Staff | July 23, 2019, 12:34 AM IST
Burns Backs His Old Schoolfriend Roy to Come Good in Test Cricket
Cricketnext Staff | July 24, 2019, 10:35 PM IST
Ashes 2019 | Ponting Feels Stokes Can Replicate Flintoff Show
Also Watch
-
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019 | Match Preview | Can Bangladesh Pull Off Another Upset?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
Cricket World Cup Points Table
Team Rankings