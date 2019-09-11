Ashes 2019 | Captain Joe Root Under No Pressure, Insists Trevor Bayliss
England coach Trevor Bayliss has made it clear that captain Joe Root is not under any pressure despite failing to regain the Ashes against Australia. Tim Paine's team has taken a 2-1 lead in the five-match series with the last Test set to get underway from Thursday.
