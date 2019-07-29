Ashes 2019: Cummins Relishing Prospect of Playing in English Conditions

Australia pacer Pat Cummins is looking forward to playing in English conditions in the upcoming Ashes 2019 as he believes the Dukes ball as well as English conditions mean there’s always something there for the seamers.
“There always seems to be sideways movement and the Dukes ball, even if it goes soft, still has a bit of swing. It’s not 40 degrees so you can run in all day,” Cummins told The Guardian.
“It feels like if you put into the wicket you’re going to get something out of it. It levels the contest sometimes as opposed to a flat day-three or day-four wicket in Australia or a flat ODI wicket, sometimes you go into defence mode. Over here you can always sense a wicket coming.”
Cummins was on the fringes of the Australia squad that toured England in 2015 but he believes his time in the squad back then will hold him in good stead this time around.
“I don’t think I’d ever bowled with a Dukes ball before. It’s a great environment to learn, and to see guys like Jimmy Anderson and Stuart Broad in their home conditions go about their work, see how Aussie guys deal with the pressure of an away series, being right there in the middle of it without having the stresses of playing. I feel like I’m better equipped for this time around.”
Cummins’ career was on the verge of being derailed due to constant injuries but once he made it back into the Australian Test side during the tour of India in 2017, there’s been no turning back.
“I’d played one [Sheffield] Shield game, a few ODIs, and suddenly I was on the flight. I got over there really excited, I was bowling well and I couldn’t believe I was back in the Test side quicker than I’d hoped to be.
“I played a lot of grade cricket or time in the nets where I was managing my body, but all that goes out the window.
“You’re playing for Australia in a Test match, doing anything you can to win it. Maybe it was handbrake off. Maybe that gives more clarity.
“The physios and doctors always told me this is normal, once you get a couple more years of cricket you’ll get a good run. It’s hard to believe until you get there.”
