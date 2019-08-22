Jofra Archer or Steve Smith?
The England pacer imitated the Australian's batting style almost perfectly in the nets while preparing for the third Ashes Test at Headingley. The shuffle towards the off-stump, the straight drives and the exaggerated leaves... Archer got everything right!
Watch:
Is that Jofra Archer or Steve Smith in the nets at Headingley? #Ashes @alintaenergy pic.twitter.com/RT5ADoSUjr— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) August 22, 2019
Is that Jofra Archer or Steve Smith in the nets at Headingley? #Ashes @alintaenergy pic.twitter.com/RT5ADoSUjr
Smith has been ruled out of the third Test after being struck on the neck by a bouncer from Archer in the second Test at Lord's. Smith was on 80 when he received the blow, and was initially forced to retire hurt. He came back to eventually fall on 92. He was then ruled out of the remainder of that Test with concussion, and Marnus Labuschagne replaced him in the XI to become the first concussion substitute in cricket. He also made a crucial half-century to help Australia hold on to a draw.
Smith has been in terrific form and scored 144 and 142 in the first Test at Edgbaston which Australia won.
Smith and Archer are teammates at Rajasthan Royals in the IPL.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Ashes 2019: Did Archer Mimic Smith's Unique Batting Style?
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Thu, 22 Aug, 2019
AUS v ENGLeeds
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 22 Aug, 2019
IND v WIAntigua
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Thu, 22 Aug, 2019
BOT v NAMAntigua All Fixtures
Team Rankings