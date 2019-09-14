Ashes 2019 | Don’t Think Smith is Only Difference Between Australia & England: Ponting
As England clawed themselves to a position of dominance in the fifth and final Ashes Test going into Day three of the encounter, former Australian captain Ricky Ponting dismissed suggestions that Steve Smith was the only difference between the English and Australian sides, and said that the series had more positives for Australia than for the hosts.
Ashes 2019 | Don’t Think Smith is Only Difference Between Australia & England: Ponting
As England clawed themselves to a position of dominance in the fifth and final Ashes Test going into Day three of the encounter, former Australian captain Ricky Ponting dismissed suggestions that Steve Smith was the only difference between the English and Australian sides, and said that the series had more positives for Australia than for the hosts.
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | September 11, 2019, 1:03 PM IST
David Warner Tampered Ball in First-Class Match, Alleges Alastair Cook
Cricketnext Staff | September 11, 2019, 1:28 PM IST
Ashes 2019: Langer Denies Smith Was Mocking Leach with Glasses Celebration
Cricketnext Staff | September 10, 2019, 4:46 PM IST
Smith Maintains Lead over Kohli in ICC Test Rankings
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 2 T20 | Sat, 14 Sep, 2019
ZIM v AFGMirpur
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 T20 | Sun, 15 Sep, 2019
NED v IREMalahide, Dublin
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 3 T20 | Sun, 15 Sep, 2019
AFG v BANMirpur All Fixtures
Team Rankings