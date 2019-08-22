Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Ashes 2019: England Add Pope to Squad as Cover for Roy

AFP |August 22, 2019, 8:27 AM IST
England's Ollie Pope has been added to their squad as cover for fellow batsman Jason Roy ahead of the third Ashes Test against Australia starting at Headingley on Thursday, his county side Surrey said on Wednesday.

Roy was struck on the neck during training on Tuesday and although the 29-year-old passed required concussion protocols on Wednesday, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has decided to have an extra option at the top of the order.

Surrey confirmed 21-year-old Pope's inclusion in a tweet.

Pope has played only two Tests in his career -- both against India last year -- scoring 54 runs in three innings before picking up a shoulder injury that required surgery.

He scored an unbeaten 221 off 337 balls in the County Championship clash against Hampshire at The Oval on Wednesday before heading to Leeds.

Australia batsman Steve Smith was ruled out of the third Test due to the concussion he suffered at Lord's in the drawn second Test.

The visitors lead the series 1-0 having won the first Test by 251 runs.

