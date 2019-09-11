In a bid to level the series where they trail Australia 2-1 after the four Tests, England have made two changes for the final Test at the Oval.
England have dropped the under-performing Jason Roy & Craig Overton, and have drafted in all-rounders Sam Curran and Chris Woakes.
Roy has been woefully out of form in the series and averaged just 9.5 at the top of the order in the first three Tests, and scored only 22 and 31 in the two innings in Manchester after having dropped down the order to number 4.
A shoulder injury to all-rounder Ben Stokes means he will play as a specialist batsman only in the final Test.
Australia beat England in Old Trafford in the fourth Test to take an unassailable 2-1 lead in the series to retain the Ashes.
Tim Paine, with former captain Steve Waugh as mentor, is hoping to become the first Australian skipper to win an Ashes series on English soil since 2001.
England squad: Joe Root (c), Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Joe Denly, Jack Leach, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Ashes 2019: England Call Up Sam Curran & Chris Woakes for Oval Test
In a bid to level the series where they trail Australia 2-1 after the four Tests, England have made two changes for the final Test at the Oval.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 5th Test Test | Thu, 12 Sep, 2019
AUS v ENGThe Oval
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 T20 | Fri, 13 Sep, 2019
ZIM v BANMirpur
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 ODI | Fri, 13 Sep, 2019
PNG v USALauderhill, Florida
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 2 T20 | Sat, 14 Sep, 2019
ZIM v AFGMirpur All Fixtures
Team Rankings