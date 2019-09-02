Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Stumps

IND IN WI, 2 TEST SERIES, 2019 2nd Test, Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica, 30 - 03 Sep, 2019

1ST INN

India

416 (140.1)

India
v/s
West Indies
West Indies*

117 (47.1)

West Indies need 423 runs to win

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: IND VS WI

live
IND IND
WI WI

Kingston, Jamaica

30 Aug, 201920:00 IST

2nd T20I: SL VS NZ

upcoming
SL SL
NZ NZ

Pallekele, Kandy

03 Sep, 201919:00 IST

4th Test: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

04 Sep, 201915:30 IST

One-off Test: BAN VS AFG

upcoming
BAN BAN
AFG AFG

Chittagong ZAC

05 Sep, 201909:30 IST

Ashes 2019: England Confirm Denly & Roy Swap Atop the Order for Old Trafford

Cricketnext Staff |September 2, 2019, 4:08 PM IST
Ashes 2019: England Confirm Denly & Roy Swap Atop the Order for Old Trafford

England confirmed that Joe Denly will open the batting against Australia in the fourth Ashes Test at Old Trafford while Jason Roy will come in at number 4.

Roy has been woefully out of form in the series so far and has averaged just 9.5 at the top of the order while the opening stand has averaged 12.5 so far in the three Tests.

"I got a call from Joe Root and he said he'd like for me to go at the top of the order and try and get us off to a good start," Denly told BBC Radio.

"With Jason at four it enables him to come in and play his way. He’s a dangerous player so he's great to have there."

In the three Tests so far, Denly has averaged 24.5 at number 4.

Denly, however, will be more confident than Roy after having played a gritty knock of 50 in the second innings at Headingley, where Ben Stokes led the charge in an incredible run chase with an unbeaten century.

Denly will swap places with Roy, who has struggled to stand up to Australia's new-ball pace attack and has been unable to replicate his form from limited-overs cricket. However, Denly’s record at the top of the order in first class cricket isn’t prolific either.

Roy scored his only century opening the batting four years ago and has not passed 50 in his past 14 innings facing the new ball.

The batting reshuffle does not faze Australia fast bowler Josh Hazlewood, who has dismissed both Roy and Denly twice in the two Tests he has played this campaign.

"Whenever the other team are changing plans, (it) means you're doing something right," Hazlewood said in Derby on Saturday.

"Whoever is at the top, whatever the order, it's the same plans. What we've talked about before, keeping it simple, patient, disciplined."

Ashes 2019Australian cricket teamEngland cricket teamjason royJoe Denly

Related stories

Ashes 2019: James Anderson Ruled Out of Entire Series, Overton Comes as Replacement
Cricketnext Staff | August 30, 2019, 9:01 PM IST

Ashes 2019: James Anderson Ruled Out of Entire Series, Overton Comes as Replacement

Ashes 2019 | Will be Satisfied Only if we Regain the Ashes: Ben Stokes
Cricketnext Staff | August 29, 2019, 6:26 PM IST

Ashes 2019 | Will be Satisfied Only if we Regain the Ashes: Ben Stokes

Stokes & Co Celebrate Headingley Win with McDonald’s Meal
Cricketnext Staff | August 27, 2019, 4:32 PM IST

Stokes & Co Celebrate Headingley Win with McDonald’s Meal

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Tue, 03 Sep, 2019

NZ v SL
Pallekele, Kandy

ICC CWC 2019 | 4th Test Test | Wed, 04 Sep, 2019

AUS v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | One-off Test Test | Thu, 05 Sep, 2019

AFG v BAN
Chittagong ZAC All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3763 114
2 New Zealand 2736 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4076 105
5 Australia 2951 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more
Loading...