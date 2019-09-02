Ashes 2019: England Confirm Denly & Roy Swap Atop the Order for Old Trafford

England confirmed that Joe Denly will open the batting against Australia in the fourth Ashes Test at Old Trafford while Jason Roy will come in at number 4.
Roy has been woefully out of form in the series so far and has averaged just 9.5 at the top of the order while the opening stand has averaged 12.5 so far in the three Tests.
"I got a call from Joe Root and he said he'd like for me to go at the top of the order and try and get us off to a good start," Denly told BBC Radio.
"With Jason at four it enables him to come in and play his way. He’s a dangerous player so he's great to have there."
In the three Tests so far, Denly has averaged 24.5 at number 4.
Denly, however, will be more confident than Roy after having played a gritty knock of 50 in the second innings at Headingley, where Ben Stokes led the charge in an incredible run chase with an unbeaten century.
Denly will swap places with Roy, who has struggled to stand up to Australia's new-ball pace attack and has been unable to replicate his form from limited-overs cricket. However, Denly’s record at the top of the order in first class cricket isn’t prolific either.
Roy scored his only century opening the batting four years ago and has not passed 50 in his past 14 innings facing the new ball.
The batting reshuffle does not faze Australia fast bowler Josh Hazlewood, who has dismissed both Roy and Denly twice in the two Tests he has played this campaign.
"Whenever the other team are changing plans, (it) means you're doing something right," Hazlewood said in Derby on Saturday.
"Whoever is at the top, whatever the order, it's the same plans. What we've talked about before, keeping it simple, patient, disciplined."
