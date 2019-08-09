Ashes 2019 | England Drop Moeen Ali, Pick Jack Leach for Second Test

England have dropped Moeen Ali and picked Jack Leach in their 12-man squad for the second Ashes Test against Australia, set to begin on August 14 at Lord's in London.
The injured Olly Stone and James Anderson, who were part of the squad for the first Test, don't get a place in the Joe Root led side too.
Moeen has been under fire for his poor Test form in the last one year, especially with the bat. He didn't help himself with poor performances in the first Test, where he scored 0 and 4 with the bat and had figures of 1/42 and 2/130 with the ball.
Leach, 28, is a left-arm spinner and has played five Tests picking up 20 wickets. His last Test was the one-off game against Ireland at Lord's where he was Player of the Match for his 92 opening the batting as a nightwatchman in the second innings.
The rest of the squad remains unchanged. Jofra Archer, who was left out for Anderson in the first game, is set to make his Test debut.
England lost the first Test by 251 runs.
England squad: Joe Root (c), Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Joe Denly, Jack Leach, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes.
