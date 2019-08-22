Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: SL VS NZ

upcoming
SL SL
NZ NZ

Colombo PSO

22 Aug, 201910:00 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Leeds

22 Aug, 201915:30 IST

1st Test: WI VS IND

upcoming
WI WI
IND IND

Antigua

22 Aug, 201919:00 IST

3rd T20I: NAM VS BOT

upcoming
NAM NAM
BOT BOT

Antigua

22 Aug, 201917:30 IST

Ashes 2019 | England Must 'Jump On' Chance in Third Test With Smith Out: Root

Reuters |August 22, 2019, 8:13 AM IST
Ashes 2019 | England Must 'Jump On' Chance in Third Test With Smith Out: Root

England are relieved that Australia batsman Steve Smith is not seriously injured after being struck by a bouncer but will aim to exploit his absence in the third Ashes test, skipper Joe Root said on Wednesday.

A concussed Smith was ruled out of the third test, starting at Headingley on Thursday, after being struck in the neck by a vicious bouncer from England paceman Jofra Archer.

Root said the loss of Smith, who has scored 144, 142 and 92 in three innings so far, was similar to England missing paceman James Anderson who is unavailable after suffering a calf injury in the first test.

"We had the challenge of Jimmy going down four overs into a test and had to manage without a replacement, so you get these swings within a big series... when you get your opportunity you've got to jump on it," Root told reporters.

"When you play against someone of (Smith's) quality, you're trying to find a number of different ways to get him out. The way that Jofra bowled in that spell... we felt like we were creating chances all the time.

"But you never want to see someone go off injured. There was a lot of concern in our dressing room for his health and it's great to see that he's up and about."

England added Ollie Pope to their squad as a standby after fellow batsman Jason Roy was struck on the neck during training on Tuesday.

"Jason has been monitored quite closely, as you'd expect. He's undergone a couple of concussion tests so far and scored really well, so as it stands I fully expect him to be fit and ready to play tomorrow," Root said.

Australia lead the five-match series 1-0 after winning the first test by 251 runs. The second test was drawn.

Ashes 2019Headingley TestJoe RootJofra Archersteve smith

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 22 Aug, 2019

NZ v SL
Colombo PSO

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Thu, 22 Aug, 2019

AUS v ENG
Leeds

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 22 Aug, 2019

IND v WI
Antigua

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Thu, 22 Aug, 2019

BOT v NAM
Antigua All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more
Loading...