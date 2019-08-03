Ashes 2019: England Optimistic on Anderson Injury After He Goes Through Light Drills

England are quietly optimistic about their veteran fast bowler James Anderson’s calf injury, and are hoping he can still feature in the on-going Ashes Test in Edgbaston, especially with Mark Wood ruled out as well.
Anderson bowled only four overs on day one of the first Ashes Test before being sent to hospital for scans. He reported “tightness” in the same right calf that was torn while playing for Lancashire at the end of June, which forced him to miss a month of cricket.
Anderson was seen jogging and going through some basic drills with the physio before play began on Day 2 and was also seen batting in the nets in preparation for his duties as No. 11, a report in The Guardian stated.
At the end of the second day in Edgbaston, England with centurion Rory Burns and Ben Stokes in the middle were trailing Australia by 17 runs, and will undoubtedly look to keep the visitors on the field for as long as possible on what is expected to be a crucial third day.
While Anderson is once again in a race against time to ensure he plays a meaty part in what is likely to be his last Ashes, Jofra Archer, who appears to be the favourite to replace the 37-year-old at Lord’s in the second Test, also continued his return to fitness and bowled four overs for Kent in the Vitality T20 Blast.
Sam Curran, who offers a point of difference with his left-arm angle and pugnacious lower-order runs, and Olly Stone, the fast bowler who claimed three Ireland wickets on his debut last week, are the other candidates to step up among the current squad.
