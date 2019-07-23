Ashes 2019: England Team to Sport Jersey Numbers in Test Cricket

England will break years of tradition when they step out on the field during the upcoming Ashes with names and numbers on the back of their Test whites.
The England Cricket Board (ECB) tweeted a picture of Test captain Joe Root with his name and the number 66 in the back of his jersey. The official handle of International Cricket Council too shared images of Moeen Ali and Stuart Broad sporting their numbers on the back of their shirts.
While the ODI and T20I jerseys have had names and numbers on the back for a while, the Test jerseys have not seen such modernisation. But the ICC in March gave the go-ahead to the changes and the Ashes will be the first series when the altercations will come into effect. It is unclear though whether the Australian players too will follow suit.
County cricket already has seen personalisation on the back of the jerseys for a while now while Australia's domestic first-class tournament Sheffield Shield too has players sporting numbers on the back of their shirts.
England after the high of claiming their first-ever ODI World Cup will now get into Test mode. They first face Ireland in a four-day Test at Lord's before the highly anticipated Ashes get underway from August 1.
