Ashes 2019: England to Drop Roy to Number 4 and Open with Denly

Cricketnext Staff |August 31, 2019, 12:29 PM IST
Ashes 2019: England to Drop Roy to Number 4 and Open with Denly

England are set to reshuffle their batting order for the fourth Ashes Test, with Jason Roy dropping into the Number 4 slot and Joe Denly set to open the batting alongside Rory Burns.

Roy has struggled considerably atop the order during the Ashes and currently averages a meager 8.85 in his four Tests as an opener.

His best Test knock of 72 came against Ireland, that too when he was batting at Number 3. England coach Trevor Bayliss even acknowledged that Roy’s long-term Test career lay in the middle order.

Whether Denly proves to be a better choice atop the order remains to be seen as the batsman has only opened the innings 3 times over the last four years at first-class level.

He has made just one century on top of the order and that came in a Division Two match against Gloucestershire in 2015.

The bowling remains less of a worry for the home side although they will be without James Anderson, who was ruled out of the remainder of the Ashes series with a calf injury.

"England and Lancashire seamer James Anderson has been ruled out for the rest of the Specsavers Ashes series," said an England and Wales Cricket Board statement issued Friday.

"Whilst bowling in the ninth over on Thursday in Lancashire's second XI four-day friendly against Durham at Chester Boughton Hall Cricket Club, Anderson became aware of right calf pain following on from 20 overs he had bowled on Tuesday.

"He immediately sought a medical assessment from Lancashire and was withdrawn from the remainder of the game," the statement added.

"Further review with the ECB medical team has confirmed that he will be unavailable for the remaining two Specsavers Ashes Tests."

The fourth Ashes Test gets underway at Old Trafford on September 4 with the series currently tied 1-1. ​

