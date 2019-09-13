Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

THE ASHES, 2019 5th Test, The Oval, London, 12 - 16 Sep, 2019

1ST INN

England

294 (87.1)

England
v/s
Australia
Australia*

35/2 (13.5)

Australia trail by 259 runs, MIN. 68.1 Overs Left Today

fixtures

All matches

5th Test: ENG VS AUS

live
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

The Oval

12 Sep, 201915:30 IST

Match 1: BAN VS ZIM

upcoming
BAN BAN
ZIM ZIM

Mirpur

13 Sep, 201918:00 IST

Match 1: USA VS PNG

upcoming
USA USA
PNG PNG

Lauderhill, Florida

13 Sep, 201919:15 IST

Match 2: AFG VS ZIM

upcoming
AFG AFG
ZIM ZIM

Mirpur

14 Sep, 201918:00 IST

Ashes 2019, England vs Australia Fifth Test Day 2 at The Oval: Australia Aim for Big Score

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: September 13, 2019, 4:21 PM IST

LIVE

ENG vs AUS Cricket Scorecard (TEST)

5th Test, The Oval, London, 12 - 16 Sep, 2019

England

294

(87.1) RR 3.37

England England Captain
v/s
Australia Australia Captain
Australia

35/2

(13.5) RR 2.53

Australia trail by 259 runs, MIN. 68.1 Overs Left Today
Ashes 2019, England vs Australia Fifth Test Day 2 at The Oval: Australia Aim for Big Score

Catch all the live action from Day 2 of fifth Ashes Test through our live commentary.

Day 1 report: Jos Buttler saved England's blushes on Thursday, counter-attacking against Australia to lift his side to 271-8 after they collapsed on the opening day of the fifth Ashes Test.

England, desperate to level the series at 2-2, have struggled to find consistency all series and contributed to their own downfall at the Oval, slipping from 170-3 to 226-8.

But Buttler, who did not look comfortable early on, dipped into his white-ball playbook, smashing paceman Josh Hazlewood for successive sixes as Jack Leach dug in at the other end.

Buttler ended the day 64 not out, while Leach was unbeaten on 10 but England will need to add runs on Friday on what looks like a good pitch for batting.

Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh claimed four wickets on his return to the side. Pat Cummins and Hazlewood were again impressive for the tourists.

Australia are seeking their first Ashes series win in England for 18 years.

Australia captain Tim Paine won the toss and put the home side in under grey skies. Joe Root then enjoyed astonishing good fortune as England reached 170-3.

The skipper was dropped three times but failed to make the most of his let offs, comprehensively bowled for 57 by Cummins shortly after tea.

Root has reached fifty 61 times in Tests but has gone on to reach three figures on just 16 occasions.

By contrast, Australia's former captain Steve Smith, who has dominated the Ashes with his bat, has reached fifty 52 times and made 26 hundreds -- a far better conversion rate.

- Root dropped -

Root was dropped on 24 by Peter Siddle on the boundary. Then wicketkeeper Paine failed to cling on to a one-handed chance in front of David Warner at first slip. Both drops were off Cummins.

Shortly after lunch, with the ground now bathed in sunshine, the skipper had yet another reprieve when a diving Smith failed to hold on to a sharp chance at second slip off Siddle.

Root drove Hazlewood square of the wicket to bring up 7,000 Test runs in his 158th innings -- only three England players have reached the mark faster. But he eventually ran out of lives.

Jonny Bairstow followed shortly afterwards, lbw to Mitchell Marsh for 22.

Bairstow's dismissal brought all-rounder Sam Curran to the wicket and he hooked Cummins for six.

Curran had a let-off when he was given out lbw to Cummins only for a replay to show the Australian had overstepped but he was out shortly afterwards, caught by Smith at second slip off a reckless drive.

Earlier, opener Rory Burns (47) and Ben Stokes (20) were guilty of throwing their wickets away with misjudged shots as England's top order struggled again.

Australia won at Old Trafford last week to take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series, meaning they will retain the Ashes urn regardless of the result at the Oval.

But Paine said his side were "very hungry" to complete the job and win their first Test series in England since 2001.

ashesAshes 2019ashes liveAustralian cricket teamEngland cricket teamEngland vs AustraliaLive Cricket Scorelive score

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 T20 | Fri, 13 Sep, 2019

ZIM v BAN
Mirpur

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 ODI | Fri, 13 Sep, 2019

PNG v USA
Lauderhill, Florida

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 2 T20 | Sat, 14 Sep, 2019

ZIM v AFG
Mirpur All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more
Loading...