Ashes 2019: Five Biggest Disappointments Across The Series

There were players on both sides who did not live up to their potential and deliver the goods for their team. Here, we look at the five biggest disappointments of the Ashes, with the list containing some big names.

Cricketnext Staff |September 16, 2019, 5:34 PM IST
While the 2019 Ashes saw some superlative performances from players from both England and Australia, it had its fair share of underwhelming performances as well.

David Warner

David Warner was dismissed early. (Image: AP)

Warner was supposed to be one of the batting stars for Australia in the Ashes, especially on the back of a remarkable World Cup campaign earlier this year. However, things turned out to be quite the opposite for the Tasmanian, who managed only 95 runs across ten innings – the lowest-ever numbers for an opener involved in a five-Test series.

Warner just could not negotiate the threat of Stuart Broad through the Ashes series, getting out to him seven times. Despite Warner’s wretched form, the Australian team managed to retain the Ashes and the left-hander would hope to put the disappointment of the Ashes behind him and prepare for the upcoming Pakistan series.

Jason Roy

Jason Roy walks back after being dismissed. (Twitter/@ICC)

Another opener who flattered to deceive in the Ashes, England’s Jason Roy experiment at the top of the order was a failed one. Roy looked uncomfortable whenever he opened the batting and was eventually dropped down to the number four position by the time the fourth Test came around.

Roy failed to show any of the promise he has shown for England in the limited overs formats and after scoring just 110 runs at an average of 13.75 with a top score of 35, he was dropped for the fifth Test.

Marcus Harris

(Image credits: AFP)

The Australian batsman was not involved in the first two Tests of the series and was brought into the team in the third Test with a view to bolster their batting options. It’s safe to say the experiment was not successful as Harris was a sitting duck in front of England’s seam attack that was swinging the ball away from the left-hander.

He failed to cross the score of 20 across the six innings that he played in the series and was also responsible for dropping an easy catch in the fifth Test which also led to him splitting the webbing in his finger. With fifty eight runs at an average of 9.66 and a high score of 19, Harris had a forgettable series to say the least.

Chris Woakes

England's Chris Woakes celebrates a dismissal in the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston. (Pic: AP)

The all-rounder did not hit the heights he is capable of hitting in the first three Tests of the series, and was subsequently dropped by the time the fourth Test came along.

He was brought back for the final Test at Old Trafford, but if one was to look at his numbers, he only picked up 10 wickets through the series at an average of 33.10. Much more was expected from Woakes, who might have felt the effects of a long and gruelling summer on his body.

Jonny Bairstow

Bairstow. (Getty Images)

As first choice keeper, Bairstow did his job across the series, pocketing twenty catches in total. But he could not perform his role as batsman as well as he has in the past, reaching only one fifty the entire summer.

In fact, since the start of 2018, Bairstow averages less than 20 in Test cricket and has scored 214 runs in total across the series.

He has been one of the most important players for England in the ODI format as he demonstrated in the World Cup, but it’s his form in Test matches that leaves much to be desired.​

Ashes 2019chris woakesDavid Warnerjason royJonny BairstowMarcus Harris

