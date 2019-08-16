Ashes 2019: For Our Standards, I Don’t Think We Were Good Enough - Lyon

Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon on Thursday (August 15) went on to become the joint third-highest wicket-taker for Australia with 355 scalps alongside Dennis Lillee as he got three wickets on Day 2 of the second Ashes Test at Lord’s.
While he lauded the English bowling attack, Lyon was also ready to take up the challenge with the bat if required.
"I personally want to challenge myself against the best player in the world and these guys are the best bowlers in the world. So even though I can't bat, I'll go out and give it a go", Lyon was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.
"They've got a world-class bowling attack. It's Jofra's (Archer) first Test but he's a world-class bowler. We all know that. Broad – same thing. Of course, it's going to be challenging but that's Test cricket, that's why we play it,” he added.
Lyon conceded that Australia could’ve put up a better performance on the field. While England were reduced to 138/6, Jonny Bairstow and Chris Woakes stitched a 72-run partnership for the seventh wicket before Pat Cummins provided the breakthrough after tea.
"I don’t think we had the best day if I am being brutally honest. Josh Hazlewood (3/58) was absolutely exceptional and the spell from Cummins (3/61) after tea really set the tone for us. For our standards, I don’t think we were good enough for long periods of time,” the off-spinner said.
While the 31-year-old felt that there was a lot of scope for improvement in terms of the fielding, he was satisfied with the visitors winning the toss and bowling out England on Day One (second day of the Test after the first day was washed out).
“We're happy with the day but we know there is still a lot of improvement to be done.
"We’ve won the toss, we’ve created more than 10 chances, we haven’t played catch-up today, so we can get better and that’s exciting. But we were still able to bowl England out for 258 on a day-one wicket,” Lyon felt
Further, Lyon emphasized on the importance of bowlers hanging in middle for longer durations and trying to challenge the opposition’s defense.
"We're playing Test cricket, playing against the best players in the world. There are going to be partnerships here and there. That's where it comes back to us bowlers hanging in there and doing the basics for long periods of time, challenging their defence.
"I don't think we did that probably well enough for Australian standards – the standards we have in our bowling cartel and in that change room. It's a positive sign that we can get better," Lyon said.
