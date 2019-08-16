Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

NZ IN SL, 2 TESTS, 2019 1st Test, Galle International Stadium, Galle, 14 - 18 Aug, 2019

1ST INN

New Zealand

249 (83.2)

New Zealand
v/s
Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka*

250/8 (86.4)

Sri Lanka lead by 1 run, MIN. 83.2 Overs Left Today
Stumps

THE ASHES, 2019 2nd Test, Lord's, London, 14 - 18 Aug, 2019

1ST INN

England

258 (77.1)

England
v/s
Australia
Australia*

30/1 (13.0)

Australia trail by 228 runs

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: NZ VS SL

live
NZ NZ
SL SL

Galle

14 Aug, 201910:00 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS AUS

live
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Lord's

14 Aug, 201915:30 IST

1st T20I: FIN VS ESP

upcoming
FIN FIN
ESP ESP

Port of Spain

17 Aug, 201914:30 IST

Match 3: SCO VS PNG

upcoming
SCO SCO
PNG PNG

Aberdeen

17 Aug, 201915:30 IST

Ashes 2019: For Our Standards, I Don’t Think We Were Good Enough - Lyon

Cricketnext Staff |August 16, 2019, 10:20 AM IST
Ashes 2019: For Our Standards, I Don’t Think We Were Good Enough - Lyon

Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon on Thursday (August 15) went on to become the joint third-highest wicket-taker for Australia with 355 scalps alongside Dennis Lillee as he got three wickets on Day 2 of the second Ashes Test at Lord’s.

While he lauded the English bowling attack, Lyon was also ready to take up the challenge with the bat if required.

"I personally want to challenge myself against the best player in the world and these guys are the best bowlers in the world. So even though I can't bat, I'll go out and give it a go", Lyon was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

"They've got a world-class bowling attack. It's Jofra's (Archer) first Test but he's a world-class bowler. We all know that. Broad – same thing. Of course, it's going to be challenging but that's Test cricket, that's why we play it,” he added.

Lyon conceded that Australia could’ve put up a better performance on the field. While England were reduced to 138/6, Jonny Bairstow and Chris Woakes stitched a 72-run partnership for the seventh wicket before Pat Cummins provided the breakthrough after tea.

"I don’t think we had the best day if I am being brutally honest. Josh Hazlewood (3/58) was absolutely exceptional and the spell from Cummins (3/61) after tea really set the tone for us. For our standards, I don’t think we were good enough for long periods of time,” the off-spinner said.

While the 31-year-old felt that there was a lot of scope for improvement in terms of the fielding, he was satisfied with the visitors winning the toss and bowling out England on Day One (second day of the Test after the first day was washed out).

“We're happy with the day but we know there is still a lot of improvement to be done.

"We’ve won the toss, we’ve created more than 10 chances, we haven’t played catch-up today, so we can get better and that’s exciting. But we were still able to bowl England out for 258 on a day-one wicket,” Lyon felt

Further, Lyon emphasized on the importance of bowlers hanging in middle for longer durations and trying to challenge the opposition’s defense.

"We're playing Test cricket, playing against the best players in the world. There are going to be partnerships here and there. That's where it comes back to us bowlers hanging in there and doing the basics for long periods of time, challenging their defence.

"I don't think we did that probably well enough for Australian standards – the standards we have in our bowling cartel and in that change room. It's a positive sign that we can get better," Lyon said.

ashesaustraliachris woakesEnglandJonny Bairstowlord'sNathan LyonPat Cummins

Related stories

Moeen Ali Set to Take Break From All Forms of Cricket Post Lord's Test Snub
Cricketnext Staff | August 13, 2019, 9:10 PM IST

Moeen Ali Set to Take Break From All Forms of Cricket Post Lord's Test Snub

Ashes 2019: Root Expects England Revival as Paine Looks Forward to 'Special' Lord's
Cricketnext Staff | August 13, 2019, 11:01 PM IST

Ashes 2019: Root Expects England Revival as Paine Looks Forward to 'Special' Lord's

Ashes 2019: Personally Hoping to Play Every Game - Pat Cummins
Cricketnext Staff | August 12, 2019, 11:45 AM IST

Ashes 2019: Personally Hoping to Play Every Game - Pat Cummins

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Sat, 17 Aug, 2019

ESP v FIN
Port of Spain

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 3 ODI | Sat, 17 Aug, 2019

PNG v SCO
Aberdeen All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 6939 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more
Loading...