Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

Match 5: SCO VS PNG

upcoming
SCO SCO
PNG PNG

Aberdeen

20 Aug, 201915:30 IST

2nd T20I: NAM VS BOT

upcoming
NAM NAM
BOT BOT

Aberdeen

20 Aug, 201917:30 IST

Match 6: PNG VS OMA

upcoming
PNG PNG
OMA OMA

Aberdeen

21 Aug, 201915:30 IST

Match 5: BER VS CAY

upcoming
BER BER
CAY CAY

Aberdeen

21 Aug, 201919:30 IST

Ashes 2019 | 'Frightening' Archer Won't Let-up Against Australia: Stokes

AFP |August 20, 2019, 9:24 AM IST
Ashes 2019 | 'Frightening' Archer Won't Let-up Against Australia: Stokes

England's Ben Stokes has told Australia to expect more bouncers from Jofra Archer in the remainder of the Ashes.

"It's part of the game and a big part of Jofra's game, being aggressive, not letting batsmen settle," said Stokes.

World Cup-winning fast bowler Archer produced a hostile and compelling display on debut as the rain-affected second Test ended in a draw at Lord's on Sunday.

Not only did he take five wickets, he repeatedly unsettled Australia with a short-pitched balls. The 92mph bouncer that hit Steve Smith on the neck forced the star batsman to miss the last day with concussion.

"When someone takes a nasty blow no bowler is going to say 'I'm not going to bowl that again because I don't want to hit them again'," Stokes, a lively seam bowler, added.

"The concern is always there when someone takes it, but next ball, when you get back to the mark, it's 'I'm going to keep doing it'."

Smith, who could be ruled out of the third Test at Headingley starting on Thursday as well, had earlier been hit a painful blow by Archer on his left forearm.

Marnus Labuschagne, Smith's replacement at Lord's as cricket's first concussion substitute, was then hit flush on the grille of his helmet second ball by another Archer thunderbolt.

All the deliveries are considered a legitimate part of a fast bowler's armoury and Stokes said Archer had no reason to change his approach in Leeds.

Stokes believes Archer's extra pace can help England overturn a 1-0 deficit in the five-match Ashes series following their 251-run loss in the first Test at Edgbaston.

"Everything is so rhythmical with Jofra it is tough to see when that bouncer is coming," said Stokes.

"There's no 'tell'. He bowled a lot of them, but they don't seem to pick it up.

"He gives another dimension to our bowling attack. The first innings he bowled 29 overs but his last spell of eight was one of the best out-and-out fast bowling spells I have seen since I started playing," he added.

"We've seen (Australia's) Mitchell Johnson do it to us, especially in 2013, but Jofra just makes it look so easy. I'd rather have him on my team than have to face him. He's a frightening talent.

"The sky is the limit for him and he's a great addition to our Test team."

England's top order remains a concern but after all-rounder Stokes's elevation to number five in the second innings at Lord's, he scored an impressive 115 not out.

"It just depends on what happens in the game," he said.

"I went to six because my bowling workloads have gone up in the last few years. I'm sure it will change.

"We're a very versatile batting line-up, some days it might be Jonny Bairstow at five, some days Jos Buttler, some days me. We're all capable, it just depends on workloads."

Ashes 2019Ben StokesJofra Archersteve smith

Related stories

Ashes 2019: Cricket Australia 100% Happy With Smith Treatment Process at Lord’s
Cricketnext Staff | August 19, 2019, 12:34 PM IST

Ashes 2019: Cricket Australia 100% Happy With Smith Treatment Process at Lord’s

Ashes 2019 | Archer Spell to Smith Brings Back Memories of 2005: Ponting
Cricketnext Staff | August 18, 2019, 10:49 AM IST

Ashes 2019 | Archer Spell to Smith Brings Back Memories of 2005: Ponting

Ashes Has Kept Test Cricket Alive: Sourav Ganguly
Cricketnext Staff | August 19, 2019, 10:44 AM IST

Ashes Has Kept Test Cricket Alive: Sourav Ganguly

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 5 ODI | Tue, 20 Aug, 2019

PNG v SCO
Aberdeen

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Tue, 20 Aug, 2019

BOT v NAM
Aberdeen

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 6 ODI | Wed, 21 Aug, 2019

OMA v PNG
Aberdeen

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 5 T20 | Wed, 21 Aug, 2019

CAY v BER
Aberdeen All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more
Loading...