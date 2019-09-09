Ashes 2019: Heroic Lyon Can’t Feel Ripped Finger After Helping Australia Retain Ashes
Australian spinner Nathan Lyon’s spell of 29-12-51-2 in his team’s 185-run victory over England in the fourth Ashes Test at Manchester, which helped the visitors retain the Ashes had a significant backstory to it.
Ashes 2019: Heroic Lyon Can’t Feel Ripped Finger After Helping Australia Retain Ashes
Australian spinner Nathan Lyon’s spell of 29-12-51-2 in his team’s 185-run victory over England in the fourth Ashes Test at Manchester, which helped the visitors retain the Ashes had a significant backstory to it.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 5th Test Test | Thu, 12 Sep, 2019
AUS v ENGThe Oval
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 T20 | Fri, 13 Sep, 2019
ZIM v BANMirpur
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 ODI | Fri, 13 Sep, 2019
PNG v USALauderhill, Florida
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 2 T20 | Sat, 14 Sep, 2019
ZIM v AFGMirpur All Fixtures
Team Rankings