Ashes 2019 | Hopefully I've Impressed the Selectors: Joe Denly After 94

Joe Denly missed his maiden Test century by just six runs in the second innings of the final Test against Australia, but hoped he had done enough to impress the selectors for a long-term spot.
Denly's 94 put England in a commanding position as they lead Australia by 382 runs with two wickets in hand at the end of the third day at The Oval.
"It would have been nice to get to that milestone today, having worked so hard, but England are in a good position. Hopefully, I have impressed the selectors," he said after the day's play.
“Whenever you open the batting, there is expectation to score runs and do well. It’s been frustrating to get starts and not be able to capitalise. I felt very good today. It's a very good bowling attack we're coming up against. This Australian attack is certainly up there and make you work hard for every run.”
Denly made an ordinary start to the Ashes but now has fifties in three consecutive games. He began in the middle order before being made to open, with Jason Roy's struggles at the top.
Denly said he'll be happy to bat at any position the team asks him to.
"Wherever Rooty [Joe Root] asks me to bat, I don't think I'm in a position to demand where I want to bat," he said. "To be playing for England is a privilege, certainly at my age. I didn't think I'll be here a couple of years ago, so to get the opportunity is very special. And if that opportunity [to open] presents itself again in the future, then I'd be happy to do it."
