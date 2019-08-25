Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Lunch

IND IN WI, 2 TEST SERIES, 2019 1st Test, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua, 22 - 26 Aug, 2019

1ST INN

India

297 (96.4)

India
v/s
West Indies
West Indies*

222 (74.2)

India lead by 362 runs
Concluded

THE ASHES, 2019 3rd Test, Headingley, Leeds, 22 - 26 Aug, 2019

1ST INN

Australia

179 (52.1)

Australia
v/s
England
England*

67 (27.5)

England beat Australia by 1 wicket
Stumps

NZ IN SL, 2 TESTS, 2019 2nd Test, P Sara Oval, Colombo, 22 - 26 Aug, 2019

1ST INN

Sri Lanka

244 (90.2)

Sri Lanka
v/s
New Zealand
New Zealand*

382/5 (110.0)

New Zealand lead by 138 runs
Live

KARNATAKA PREMIER LEAGUE, 2019 Match 17, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 25 August, 2019

2ND INN

Hubli Tigers

151/8 (20.0)

Hubli Tigers
v/s
Mysuru Warriors
Mysuru Warriors*

87/0 (9.5)

Mysuru Warriors need 67 runs in 62 balls at 6.48 rpo

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: SL VS NZ

live
SL SL
NZ NZ

Colombo PSO

22 Aug, 201910:00 IST

1st Test: IND VS WI

live
IND IND
WI WI

Antigua

22 Aug, 201919:00 IST

Match 11: CAN VS USA

live
CAN CAN
USA USA

Antigua

25 Aug, 201919:30 IST

Match 12: CAY VS BER

upcoming
CAY CAY
BER BER

Antigua

26 Aug, 201900:00 IST

Ashes 2019 | 'I was Just in the Zone': Ben Stokes on Incredible Century

Cricketnext Staff |August 25, 2019, 9:37 PM IST
Never give up till it's over. That's what Ben Stokes was telling himself through his astonishing century that gave England an incredible one-wicket win in the third Ashes Test at Headingley.

Stokes remained unbeaten on 135 and added an unbroken 76-run stand with Jack Leach for the last wicket, taking England to victory chasing 359.

"Never give up, not over till it's over. When Leachy (Jack Leach) came in, it was clear what had to be done, I was just saying five and one (to farm strike)," he told the host broadcasters after the game. "Leachy's done it before, he's got 92 as nightwatchman (against Ireland at Lord's), so I backed him.

"I couldn't watch at the end. When the target got down to 20s, I started thinking I could rein in. I had to try and go when it was 70s, 60s, 50s. When Leachy (1* off 17) came in, I knew we had to go. They might be the most crucial balls he faces in his career, and for him to stand there and do that was amazing. I was just in the zone."

Stokes said he had a bit of an issue with his glute, but 'adrenaline' kept him going through the chase.

"I just twanged my glute, it was all right - just heavy legged," he revealed. "The adrenaline keeps you going. It's never over until it's over - that's what I kept on thinking. These are the challenges you face at the highest level. There's nothing better than being there at the end. Today has been incredible, still hasn't quite sunk in yet. I was prepared to play all day to get the runs if needed."

However, Stokes remained aware that the Ashes is still not won, and said it was important to move on to the next match.

"We had to win to stay in the Ashes," he said. "We've got to move into the next game and we have some momentum. We have to recharge and hit the ground running in the next Test. We Just have to try and take it all in. I'm not sure that will ever happen again. It's in the top two feelings I've had in my career."

Ashes 2019australiaBen StokesEnglandJack Leach

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more
