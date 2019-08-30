Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Ashes 2019: James Anderson Ruled Out of Entire Series, Overton Comes as Replacement

Cricketnext Staff |August 30, 2019, 6:54 PM IST
Ashes 2019: James Anderson Ruled Out of Entire Series, Overton Comes as Replacement

London: England paceman James Anderson has been ruled out of the remainder of the Ashes series with a calf injury, the England and Wales Cricket Board announced on Friday (August 30). Anderson, England's all-time leading wicket-taker, has not featured in the series since breaking down with the injury after bowling just four overs in Australia's 251-run win in the first Test at Edgbaston.

There had been hopes the 37-year-old Lancashire fast bowler would be fit for next week's fourth Test at Old Trafford. But after bowling during a second XI match against Durham this week he has been declared unfit for the final two Tests of the series.

Anderson felt pain in his troublesome right calf during Lancashire's second XI clash against Durham on Thursday and after medical assessment by both his club and England, the right-armer has been made unavailable for the final two Tests.

The 37-year-old, who has taken 575 Test wickets in 149 matches, bowled just four overs on day one of the series opener in Birmingham before leaving the field with right calf pain.

Replacing Anderson is Somerset quick Craig Overton, who played two Tests in the 2017-18 Ashes series in Australia and dismissed Steve Smith in the day-night match at the Adelaide Oval for his maiden Test wicket.

The 25-year-old right-armer has taken 32 wickets in eight County Championship matches for Somerset this season. The rest of England's squad is unchanged from the group that pulled off the epic win at Headingley last week.

Roy survives despite his lean run with the bat which has yielded just 57 runs in six innings at the top of the order.

England and Australia are currently locked at 1-1 following the hosts' dramatic one-wicket win in the third Test at Headingley.

England squad: Joe Root (c), Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Joe Denly, Jack Leach, Craig Overton, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes (vc), Chris Woakes.

(With inputs from AFP)

