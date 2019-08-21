Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

KARNATAKA PREMIER LEAGUE, 2019 Match 11, M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, 21 August, 2019

1ST INN

Belagavi Panthers *

74/6 (13.0)

Belagavi Panthers
v/s
Hubli Tigers
Hubli Tigers

Toss won by Hubli Tigers (decided to field)

fixtures

All matches

Match 6: PNG VS OMA

live
PNG PNG
OMA OMA

Aberdeen

21 Aug, 201915:30 IST

Match 5: CAY VS BER

live
CAY CAY
BER BER

Antigua

21 Aug, 201919:30 IST

2nd Test: SL VS NZ

upcoming
SL SL
NZ NZ

Colombo PSO

22 Aug, 201910:00 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Leeds

22 Aug, 201915:30 IST

Ashes 2019: Anderson Turns Out For Lancashire Second XI in Bid To Prove Fitness

Cricketnext Staff |August 21, 2019, 7:38 PM IST
Ashes 2019: Anderson Turns Out For Lancashire Second XI in Bid To Prove Fitness

James Anderson returned to action in his bid to prove his fitness for the remainder of the Ashes series, playing for Lancashire's second XI at the Northern Club in Crosby on Wednesday (August 21).

Anderson bowled nine overs against Leicestershire's second XI, picking 2 for 23. Anderson is not a part of England's squad for the third Test, set to begin on Thursday at Headingley in Leeds. However, England are hoping Anderson will be fit for the final two matches.

Anderson bowled only four overs in the first innings of the first Test at Edgbaston in Birmingham before walking off with a calf injury. He didn't bowl in the second innings and was ruled out of the second Test, with Jofra Archer taking his spot at Lord's.

"He's fine. He's happy," Lancashire second XI coach Chris Benbow was quoted as saying by BBC. "He had an allotted spell of overs he wanted to bowl over the course of the three days and he's probably bowled a little bit more today than he'd planned to.

"He's moving well and he feels all right."

Anderson is England's leading wicket-taker in Tests, with 575 scalps in 149 matches.

Ashes 2019england fast bowlersJames Andersonlancashire second xiThe Ashes 2019

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 22 Aug, 2019

NZ v SL
Colombo PSO

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Thu, 22 Aug, 2019

AUS v ENG
Leeds All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more
Loading...