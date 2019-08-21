Ashes 2019: Anderson Turns Out For Lancashire Second XI in Bid To Prove Fitness

James Anderson returned to action in his bid to prove his fitness for the remainder of the Ashes series, playing for Lancashire's second XI at the Northern Club in Crosby on Wednesday (August 21).
Anderson bowled nine overs against Leicestershire's second XI, picking 2 for 23. Anderson is not a part of England's squad for the third Test, set to begin on Thursday at Headingley in Leeds. However, England are hoping Anderson will be fit for the final two matches.
Anderson bowled only four overs in the first innings of the first Test at Edgbaston in Birmingham before walking off with a calf injury. He didn't bowl in the second innings and was ruled out of the second Test, with Jofra Archer taking his spot at Lord's.
"He's fine. He's happy," Lancashire second XI coach Chris Benbow was quoted as saying by BBC. "He had an allotted spell of overs he wanted to bowl over the course of the three days and he's probably bowled a little bit more today than he'd planned to.
"He's moving well and he feels all right."
Anderson is England's leading wicket-taker in Tests, with 575 scalps in 149 matches.
