Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

Match 1: ROU VS AUT

upcoming
ROU ROU
AUT AUT

Antigua

29 Aug, 201911:30 IST

Match 2: LUX VS TUR

upcoming
LUX LUX
TUR TUR

Antigua

29 Aug, 201914:45 IST

Match 3: ROU VS TUR

upcoming
ROU ROU
TUR TUR

Antigua

29 Aug, 201918:00 IST

Match 4: AUT VS CZE

upcoming
AUT AUT
CZE CZE

Antigua

30 Aug, 201911:30 IST

Ashes 2019 | Khawaja to Lead Australia in Tour Game Against Derbyshire

Cricketnext Staff |August 28, 2019, 4:05 PM IST
Ashes 2019 | Khawaja to Lead Australia in Tour Game Against Derbyshire

Usman Khawaja will lead Australia in their three-day warm-up match against Derbyshire starting Thursday, with Test captain Tim Paine among the players rested.

David Warner, Travis Head, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, James Pattinson and Nathan Lyon are the other players set to miss the game. With Paine rested, Australia have called up Alex Carey to don the gloves. Carey has been playing for Sussex since the end of the World Cup.

Australia have Cameron Bancroft and Matthew Wade as other wicketkeepers in the Ashes squad, but they've been asked to focus on their batting in the tour game.

Carey, however, has not been included in the Ashes squad and will get back to his county side after the tour game.

Australia will be looking forward to the return of Steve Smith, who missed the third Test in Leeds with concussion. Smith was hit on the head by a Jofra Archer bouncer in the second Test and was subsequently ruled out.

He has ruled himself fit, and is set to prove it in the tour match.

Australia have admitted to having issues with their batting, and could be making important calls around their top order based on the tour match. Coach Justin Langer had hinted at the same at the start of the week.

"One thing I do know is we're not batting well enough at the moment," Langer said on Monday. "I said at the start of the series that the team that bats best will win the Ashes. We're certainly not at our best with our batting at the moment.

"We've got some real questions to ask for the practice game and then the fourth Test match."

The Ashes is level at 1-1 after three matches. The fourth Test starts on September 4 in Manchester.

Australia XI against Derbyshire: Usman Khawaja (c), Cameron Bancroft, Alex Carey (wk), Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Michael Neser, Peter Siddle, Steve Smith, Mitch Starc, Matthew Wade

Ashes 2019DerbyshireUsman Khawaja

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 T20 | Thu, 29 Aug, 2019

AUT v ROU
Antigua

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 2 T20 | Thu, 29 Aug, 2019

TUR v LUX
Antigua

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 3 T20 | Thu, 29 Aug, 2019

TUR v ROU
Antigua

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 4 T20 | Fri, 30 Aug, 2019

CZE v AUT
Antigua All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3763 114
2 New Zealand 2736 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4076 105
5 Australia 2951 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more
Loading...