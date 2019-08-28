Usman Khawaja will lead Australia in their three-day warm-up match against Derbyshire starting Thursday, with Test captain Tim Paine among the players rested.
David Warner, Travis Head, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, James Pattinson and Nathan Lyon are the other players set to miss the game. With Paine rested, Australia have called up Alex Carey to don the gloves. Carey has been playing for Sussex since the end of the World Cup.
Australia have Cameron Bancroft and Matthew Wade as other wicketkeepers in the Ashes squad, but they've been asked to focus on their batting in the tour game.
Carey, however, has not been included in the Ashes squad and will get back to his county side after the tour game.
Australia will be looking forward to the return of Steve Smith, who missed the third Test in Leeds with concussion. Smith was hit on the head by a Jofra Archer bouncer in the second Test and was subsequently ruled out.
He has ruled himself fit, and is set to prove it in the tour match.
Australia have admitted to having issues with their batting, and could be making important calls around their top order based on the tour match. Coach Justin Langer had hinted at the same at the start of the week.
"One thing I do know is we're not batting well enough at the moment," Langer said on Monday. "I said at the start of the series that the team that bats best will win the Ashes. We're certainly not at our best with our batting at the moment.
"We've got some real questions to ask for the practice game and then the fourth Test match."
The Ashes is level at 1-1 after three matches. The fourth Test starts on September 4 in Manchester.
Australia XI against Derbyshire: Usman Khawaja (c), Cameron Bancroft, Alex Carey (wk), Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Michael Neser, Peter Siddle, Steve Smith, Mitch Starc, Matthew Wade
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Ashes 2019 | Khawaja to Lead Australia in Tour Game Against Derbyshire
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 T20 | Thu, 29 Aug, 2019
AUT v ROUAntigua
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 2 T20 | Thu, 29 Aug, 2019
TUR v LUXAntigua
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 3 T20 | Thu, 29 Aug, 2019
TUR v ROUAntigua
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 4 T20 | Fri, 30 Aug, 2019
CZE v AUTAntigua All Fixtures
Team Rankings