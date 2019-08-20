Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

fixtures

All matches

Match 5: SCO VS PNG

upcoming
SCO SCO
PNG PNG

Aberdeen

20 Aug, 201915:30 IST

2nd T20I: NAM VS BOT

upcoming
NAM NAM
BOT BOT

Aberdeen

20 Aug, 201917:30 IST

Match 6: PNG VS OMA

upcoming
PNG PNG
OMA OMA

Aberdeen

21 Aug, 201915:30 IST

Match 5: BER VS CAY

upcoming
BER BER
CAY CAY

Aberdeen

21 Aug, 201919:30 IST

Ashes 2019: Labuschagne Rides Emotional Rollercoaster as Historic Super Sub

AFP |August 20, 2019, 9:33 AM IST
Ashes 2019: Labuschagne Rides Emotional Rollercoaster as Historic Super Sub

Australia's Marnus Labuschagne admitted experiencing a rollercoaster of emotions when he became Test cricket's first concussion replacement.

Labuschagne came into the Australia team on the fifth day of the second Test against England at Lord's after Steve Smith was diagnosed with a delayed concussion.

Smith had been hit on the head by Jofra Archer the day before and it took just two balls on Sunday for the England paceman to floor Labuschagne with another fierce bouncer to the helmet.

The 25-year-old was put through the same on-field concussion testing as Smith 24 hours earlier, but came through. He went on to top score with 59 as the tourists held on for a draw.

"Personally, being out there is probably less nerve-racking than being off the field," Labuschagne said.

"When he got hit, I had a bit of a sick feeling, you're kind of helpless. But when you're out there you're in the contest and the adrenaline is rushing pretty much all you're doing is trying to watch that ball.

"When you're off field and your hands are tied...it's a little bit of a shock to the system. But when you're out there, it's all guns blazing."

Labuschagne batted with enough resolve and poise to justify a place in the Australia side when the third Test begins on Thursday.

If selected, he will be well aware of the challenge, having been welcomed to the Ashes in the most punishing way imaginable.

"It got me flush in the grille but it was just 'get up and get on with it'," he said of the ball that sent him sprawling.

"You get up and try and act cool. I think what it does do is it makes you (switch) on. It means there is no mucking around.

"You're watching the ball and you're trying to work as hard as you can to see that ball as early as you can. That's the benefit of facing someone that fast in your first few balls.

"It may be a thing for the rest of the series but it's our job as batters, we've got to find a way to score off those balls or get out of the way."

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 5 ODI | Tue, 20 Aug, 2019

PNG v SCO
Aberdeen

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Tue, 20 Aug, 2019

BOT v NAM
Aberdeen

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 6 ODI | Wed, 21 Aug, 2019

OMA v PNG
Aberdeen

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 5 T20 | Wed, 21 Aug, 2019

CAY v BER
Aberdeen All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more
