Ashes 2019: Langer Calls on Australia to Maintain Intensity Ahead of Lord's Test

Don't be satisfied with victory in the first Test, focus on maintaining the same intensity through the five matches. That is Justin Langer's message to his Australian team ahead of the second Ashes Test at Lord's on August 14.
"We did not come here to win the Edgbaston Test, we've not come here to get a hundred at Lord's," Langer told reporters on Monday. "We've come here to win the Ashes, to be the leading run-scorer in the Ashes, and if you do that it helps us win the Ashes.
"To be the leading wicket-taker in the whole Ashes and not just have a good Test. Everyone's got to contribute. That's why we are deliberately recognising that, 'ok we won the first Test match that's great, but now we've got to win the second Test'. So all our efforts will go into that."
Looking ahead to the second Test, Langer said picking the XI would be a tough job as all the pacers were in the hunt for a spot. Langer said he wished Pat Cummins could play all games, but said it depended on his workload.
"Whoever misses out it's going to be tough. The one who will be twelfth man it will be even tougher, whether that be Sidds (Siddle) or Josh (Hazlewood) or James Pattinson, whether it's Starcy (Mitchell Starc) or Pat Cummins, they are all very, very good bowlers."
"In theory, you would like him (Cummins) to play all five Tests. Those back-to-back Test matches depends a lot on how much he bowls. He bowled the most overs in the first Test, but depends on how the game goes and how many overs he bowls. On how much batting there is in between, whether we've bowled last or we've bowled in the third innings of the game. All those things will come into it.
"You'd like him to play all five but I am not sure it's humanly possible. He's the No 1 bowler in the world. You also have Josh Hazlewood who has played 40-odd Tests and is a gun and Mitch Starc who took 10 wickets in his last Test match. And he's played 40-odd Tests as well."
England are likely to hand Jofra Archer a Test debut at Lord's and Langer spoke about the need to 'wear him down'.
"He's a very skilled bowler and a great athlete, but Test cricket is very different to white-ball cricket. Like we've talked about a long time, we've got to keep wearing them down and get him back into his second or third and fourth spells."
The Australian coach also said the wicket was dry and flat, and stressed his side had options for all conditions.
"The wicket is really interesting, it looks like it's going to be a really flat wicket to me. It's quite dry though. It's not a surprise... the wicket is the last thing you look at when you come to Lord's.
"Most grounds it's the first thing to look at but here, there's so much else to admire and love about being here. But whether it's a green-top or a dry wicket, we have really good options and that's nice as a coach and selector."
