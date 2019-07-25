Ashes 2019 | Like Contest of Bowling 20 Overs a Day & Out-thinking Batsmen: Cummins

Australian paceman Pat Cummins didn't have a great World Cup but the world's premier Test bowler is itching to make an impact in the upcoming Ashes series. The 26-year-old termed Test cricket as his favourite format and couldn't hide his excitement about bowling with the red ball again.
"There won't be too many bowlers around the world that will say that they prefer ODI cricket (to Test). There is always something more in the wicket in Test matches," he said on Thursday (July 25).
"The red ball seems to swing more and remains hard for longer. I like the contest of bowling 20 overs a day and trying to out-think the batsmen. There are so many phases in Test cricket and it is my favourite format."
Cummins claimed 5 for 24 in 11.1 overs and picked up the key wickets of Cameron Bancroft, Steve Smith and Peter Handscomb Wednesday in the intra-squad match in Southampton. This is set to be his second Ashes tour after joining the 2015 squad as the replacement for Ryan Harris.
"Being on that tour in 2015, I just remember being really excited. It felt like I was close to playing a Test towards the end, I feel like that would have been a bonus. Just being over here is pretty exciting. After winning the last Ashes, this is the next thing to tick off, playing in an away series. It doesn't get much tougher than this."
"You play cricket because you want to influence games and win games. As a bowler, when you're sitting at home and chuck on the TV and you see a swinging Dukes ball, you get pretty excited. Hopefully, we get some wickets where it's going to swing and seam."
"I think the last six months we've bowled with the white ball, knowing that once we get the Dukes ball hopefully it will swing a bit more and be able to adjust to that. And after a couple of sessions, I feel like I am where I want to be. So, I'm excited. Let's see what happens. We know not every Test match the ball swings around, but you feel like you're always in the game."
Cummins also heaped heavy praise on his fellow pacer James Pattinson who is making a comeback after a long injury lay-off.
"Pattinson is impressive when he is on fire, he just looks a class above. His Test record so far has been brilliant. Unfortunately, he hasn't played in the last few years due to injury. When he is up and running, he looks as good as anyone else in the world."
Ashes 2019 | Like Contest of Bowling 20 Overs a Day & Out-thinking Batsmen: Cummins
Cricketnext Staff | July 25, 2019, 4:43 PM IST
