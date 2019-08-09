Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Ashes 2019 | Lord’s to Turn Red for Charity on Day 2 of Second Test

Cricketnext Staff |August 9, 2019, 5:33 PM IST
Ashes 2019 | Lord's to Turn Red for Charity on Day 2 of Second Test

England Cricket Board and Marleyborne Cricket Club (MCC) will come together along with Lord’s Cricket Ground to support Ruth Strauss Foundation to spread awareness about lung cancer.

Ruth Strauss Foundation was setup by former England captain Andrew Strauss in the memory of his wife, who died from a rare form on Lung Cancer in 2018.

The ground will turn red on Day 2 of the second Ashes Test, with players from both sides wearing special commemorative shirts which include the logo of the foundation, red caps and red numbers behind their shirts.

Talking about the day, Andrew Strauss said: "The Ruth Strauss Foundation day at Lord's is not only a celebration of Ruth's life but it will help raise awareness and vital funds to produce better research into rare forms of lung cancer.

"Through these donations we will be able to provide grants for research and offer families vital emotional and well-being support throughout their cancer journey."

"The support for the foundation has been brilliant so far, we had a fantastic turnout for the Family Mile back in May with over 500 people taking part including players from the England men's team. I can't wait to see Lord's turn red."

On day two of the Test match at Lord’s, fans are invited to wear red to show their support and create a sea of colour at the ground.

Supporters will be able to make donations in the stadium by cash or card and at home via a text message service. There will also be a raffle with a variety of cricketing prizes to win including the players’ red caps from the day.

The second Ashes Test starts from August 14 with Australia currently leading the series 1-0.

