Offspinner Nathan Lyon became only the fourth Australian bowler to scalp 350 wickets in Test cricket on Monday (August 5) during the first Ashes Test in Birmingham.
Meanwhile, paceman Pat Cummins became the joint-fourth quickest Australian to reach 100 wickets in the longest format of the game.
Both bowlers reached their respective milestones on the final day of the first Test against England. While Cummins achieved his feat by dismissing Jonny Bairstow on the final delivery of the 37th over, Lyon had Stokes caught behind on the very next delivery.
Lyon took nine wickets in the match, while Cummins finished with seven as Australia won the encounter by 251 runs and took a 1-0 lead in the series.
Shane Warne (708), Glenn McGrath (563) and Dennis Lillee (355) are the only three Australians to have more wickets than Lyon (352).
Meanwhile, Cummins is now the second-fastest Australian paceman to 100 Test wickets.
Overall, Charlie Turner and Clarrie Grimmett touched the three-figure mark in 17 Tests for Australia, while Bill O'Reilly got it in 20 Tests. Cummins has managed to achieve this feat in 21 Tests - same as Stuart MacGill.
Ashes 2019 | Lyon & Cummins Achieve Personal Milestones at Edgbaston
Cricket World Cup Points Table
Team Rankings