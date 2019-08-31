Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Stumps

IND IN WI, 2 TEST SERIES, 2019 2nd Test, Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica, 30 - 03 Sep, 2019

1ST INN

India *

264/5 (90.0)

India
v/s
West Indies
West Indies

Toss won by West Indies (decided to field)

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: IND VS WI

live
IND IND
WI WI

Kingston, Jamaica

30 Aug, 201920:00 IST

Match 8: ROU VS CZE

upcoming
ROU ROU
CZE CZE

Kingston, Jamaica

31 Aug, 201914:45 IST

Match 9: AUT VS TUR

upcoming
AUT AUT
TUR TUR

Kingston, Jamaica

31 Aug, 201918:00 IST

Match 10: CZE VS LUX

upcoming
CZE CZE
LUX LUX

Kingston, Jamaica

01 Sep, 201912:00 IST

Ashes 2019: Mitchell Marsh Ready to Step Up for Australia if Called Upon

Cricketnext Staff |August 31, 2019, 12:06 PM IST
Ashes 2019: Mitchell Marsh Ready to Step Up for Australia if Called Upon

Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has spent most of the Ashes 2019 running the drinks or being used as a substitute fielder but the all-rounder is raring to go should he get the call-up for the fourth Test.

"For me personally, I've just been preparing to play and waiting for a chance and if not, I'll run the drinks the best I can," Marsh said in Derby on Friday evening after Australia’s tour game.

"But hopefully I get a chance at some stage. It can be a long tour running the drinks, so I just wanted to get out there and have a bit of fun this week and play and get some time in the middle."

Marsh was in fine form during the tour game, scoring 74 while batting at number 3 and also taking the one wicket.

He has also been working hard in the nets on ensuring he doesn’t plant his front foot and get trapped leg-before.

"Getting the magnet out of my front pad, that's what I'm usually working on," Marsh joked when asked how he has been spending his time at practice.

"I think bowling over here and my role with the ball is about creating as much pressure as I can so I've been trying to hit that really competitive length.

"And my batting it's the same stuff, pretty simple; playing straight, keeping my eyes level, getting my front pad out of the way."

The fourth Ashes Test gets underway at Old Trafford on September 4 with the series currently tied 1-1. ​

2019 ashesashesAshes 2019marshMitchell Marsh

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 8 T20 | Sat, 31 Aug, 2019

CZE v ROU
Kingston, Jamaica

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 9 T20 | Sat, 31 Aug, 2019

TUR v AUT
Kingston, Jamaica

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 10 T20 | Sun, 01 Sep, 2019

LUX v CZE
Kingston, Jamaica All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3763 114
2 New Zealand 2736 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4076 105
5 Australia 2951 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more
Loading...