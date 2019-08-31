Ashes 2019: Mitchell Marsh Ready to Step Up for Australia if Called Upon

Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has spent most of the Ashes 2019 running the drinks or being used as a substitute fielder but the all-rounder is raring to go should he get the call-up for the fourth Test.
"For me personally, I've just been preparing to play and waiting for a chance and if not, I'll run the drinks the best I can," Marsh said in Derby on Friday evening after Australia’s tour game.
"But hopefully I get a chance at some stage. It can be a long tour running the drinks, so I just wanted to get out there and have a bit of fun this week and play and get some time in the middle."
Marsh was in fine form during the tour game, scoring 74 while batting at number 3 and also taking the one wicket.
He has also been working hard in the nets on ensuring he doesn’t plant his front foot and get trapped leg-before.
"Getting the magnet out of my front pad, that's what I'm usually working on," Marsh joked when asked how he has been spending his time at practice.
"I think bowling over here and my role with the ball is about creating as much pressure as I can so I've been trying to hit that really competitive length.
"And my batting it's the same stuff, pretty simple; playing straight, keeping my eyes level, getting my front pad out of the way."
The fourth Ashes Test gets underway at Old Trafford on September 4 with the series currently tied 1-1.
