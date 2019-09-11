Ashes 2019: Mitchell Marsh Replaces Out-of-form Travis Head in Final Test

Australia, who retained the Ashes in fine style in Manchester by defeating England by 185 runs, have made one change to their 12-man squad for the final Test at the Oval.
The Tim Paine-led side have brought in all-rounder Mitchell Marsh instead of the left-handed batsman Travis Head.
Marsh will provide extra bowling cover for Head, who has averaged 27.28 in four Tests this summer.
"The reason Travis isn’t playing is because we felt we needed extra bowling after a long series," captain Paine said.
"We want to get the make-up right for this Test and unfortunately Travis misses out. He's disappointed he's not playing. No doubt he's in the top six or seven batsmen in this county."
Paine confirmed, on the eve of the Oval Test, that the final XI will be named at the toss on Thursday, with the four-man bowling attack from the fourth Test as well as Peter Siddle all named in the squad.
Australia lead the five-Test match series 2-1 currently and are hoping to be able to win a first ever Ashes series on English soil since 2001, when current mentor Steve Waugh was the captain.
Australia Squad: David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Mitch Marsh, Matthew Wade, Tim Paine (c, wk), Pat Cummins, Peter Siddle, Mitch Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood
