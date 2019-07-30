Ashes 2019 | Not Scared; Australia Under More Pressure Than Me: Jason Roy

England's latest Test recruit Jason Roy knows that things are going to get intense during the Ashes series but the 29-year-old opener isn't someone who's going to run away from the challenge.
Australian paceman Josh Hazlewood has already cranked up the pressure on Roy by reminding him about the perils of transferring his one-day mindset to the Test arena but the Surrey batsman has made it clear that it will be rather Australia who will be under more pressure to get him out.
"He’s absolutely right. It is a different game and of course it’s going to be hard. He’s stating the obvious there isn’t he? But they’re going to be under more pressure than I am. Australia’s attack have played Test cricket. They should know how to bowl and they’re under pressure to get me out," Roy told Daily Mail.
"I’m going in with open eyes and I’m expecting a lot of verbals. If it’s already started then great. That just gets you going. It’s going to be hard, it’s going to be challenging, it’s a new prospect for me. But it will be fun."
Roy however admits that Test cricket is altogether a different ball game, but he isn't scared to take on the likes of Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Hazlewood and James Pattinson.
"It’s a different colour ball now and different skill-sets are needed but cricket’s cricket. The ball comes down and you’ve got to score runs while they’ve got to get you out. The same principle applies to any form of the game.
"It’s nice to keep it simple. Whereas in one-day and T20 cricket you’re looking to attack, here I can relax and bat all day. But they’re a high-class attack. They know I’ve played one Test so they will have the upper hand. But I’m not scared and I’m not doubting myself. I’m just excited to be going to work against one of the best attacks in the world, and at Edgbaston too.
Roy recently made his Test debut against Ireland at Lord's and scored 72 in the second innings. The right-hander said he was constantly talking to the Test captain Joe Root about his Test ambitions and couldn't believe his luck when he got his first Test cap from Sir Alastair Cook.
"It’s absolutely ridiculous. I had my first child at the start of the year, then we won the World Cup and now I’m going to be playing in the Ashes. I don’t think it’s ever going to get any better than that. I’m actually quite emotional. It’s something you dream of and then when you’re doing it you think, “This is actually happening, it's pretty surreal".
"I’ve been speaking to Joe Root for some time about my Test ambitions. And we decided to leave it until after the World Cup so I could put all my eggs in one basket rather than get consumed by Test cricket.
"Then I had a decent enough World Cup to allow me to push for a spot in the Ashes. It felt like everything was moving at the speed of light walking out against Ireland and now all of a sudden we’re two days away from the Ashes.
"Weirdly enough my Test debut felt like just another game, which is a good thing. I spoke to Rooty afterwards and said, “I was a bit nervous and it was a bit daunting but it wasn’t anything different”. He said, “Perfect, that’s how it should be”.
"Alastair Cook told me I’d earned the right to be there and how proud he was of what I’d achieved. He also said he looked forward to presenting more caps to me, basically saying I wasn’t going to be a flash in the pan. To get told that by him is pretty cool. He has left big boots to fill. I don’t think I’ve got enough time to score the Test runs he did but I’ll give it a good crack!"
Roy was dismissed for just 5 in the first innings against Ireland when he came to open the innings for England. He then batted at No. 3 in the second essay and scored a half century.
Roy bats at the middle order for Surrey but it not going to shy away from the challenge of opening the innings against Starc and Co.
"I was happy to open. It’s my job and I won’t shy away from it. I’ve never had a nightwatchman in county cricket but I couldn’t say, “No coach, no captain, I’m going in” because if I’d nicked off I would have looked an idiot. But it worked out all right."
"I actually felt good in the second innings. I just wanted to play strong shots because I knew the pitch was a bit dodgy. I’ve spoken about getting big hundreds in white-ball cricket and nothing changes in Tests. It wasn’t a bad score on that pitch but for Test cricket it was pretty average.
"I will adapt to whatever is thrown my way and whatever the attack has got. If it so happens that we need me to go on the counter-attack or be a bit more aggressive, I will be. I will take it step by step, still try to be attacking and positive but build my innings too."
Ashes 2019 | Not Scared; Australia Under More Pressure Than Me: Jason Roy
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | July 29, 2019, 6:29 PM IST
Ashes 2019 | Ben Stokes Proud to be England Test Vice-captain Again
Cricketnext Staff | July 29, 2019, 5:54 PM IST
Ashes 2019 | If Anderson Has a Big series, Australia will Find it Tough: McGrath
Cricketnext Staff | July 28, 2019, 1:59 PM IST
Ashes 2019 | Waugh Believes Upcoming Ashes Series Too Close to Call
Also Watch
-
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019 | Match Preview | Can Bangladesh Pull Off Another Upset?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
Cricket World Cup Points Table
Team Rankings