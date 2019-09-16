Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Cricketnext Staff |September 16, 2019, 12:00 AM IST
Ashes 2019: 'Nothing is Ever Too Much' - Smith Wants to Keep Getting Better

Steve Smith, who was awarded the Compton-Miller medal and was also named Australia's man of the series at the end of the final Ashes Test at The Oval on Sunday, said he wants to continue working hard as a batsman.

"You always want to get better as a player and I'll continue to work hard. Nothing is ever too much. It's been an amazing couple of months in England. the cricket's been spectacular, the series has ebbed and flowed.

"I loved every minute and am proud to have been able to perform for Australia and bring the urn home."

Smith also gave credit to England for the way they played in the second innings, adding that the wicket was still a good one to bat on.

"The middle of the wicket still played pretty well today and Wade applied himself; he batted beautifully today. But England played terrific cricket."

The former Australia skipper also had words of praise for Jofra Archer, against whom he had many a legendary duel during the series.

"He's come into Test cricket and performed exceptionally well straightaway and that doesn't surprise me. I saw Jofra last year at the IPL and realized he is a very special talent. He has got a very bright future."

England's player of the series Ben Stokes, meanwhile, said that he would give up the win at Headingley if it meant taking the urn back home.

"You'd give it all back to lift that urn... I'll look back on it (Headingley knock) in a few year's time. But we have a massive chance in Australia (in two years).

"We've been challenged by some seriously good fast bowling, but Rory (Burns) in particular has shown what he can offer."

Stokes also added that the series in general was a good one for cricket, with both teams being evenly matched.

"It was disappointing in Manchester, but we turned up this week with a huge amount of pride and the Test Championship to play for. You can never look back and say what if, it's been a great series.

"It's ebbed and flowed and that's shown in the end result. It's a fair result, two evenly matched teams."

