Ashes 2019: Over 2.1 Million Viewers Tune in to Watch England's Headingley Miracle

Cricketnext Staff |August 27, 2019, 2:58 PM IST
Ashes 2019: Over 2.1 Million Viewers Tune in to Watch England's Headingley Miracle

England's astonishing victory in the third Ashes Test in Leeds saw Sky record their highest audience for a day of live Test cricket.

The broadcasters had a peak of 2.1 million viewers from United Kingdom as Ben Stokes took England to series-leveling victory on Sunday with a stellar century.

The World Cup final on July 14 saw a peak of 8.7 million viewers in the UK. Sky had shared the live broadcast for that game with Channel 4, opting to go free-to-air as England had qualified for the final. England won that final at Lord's, beating New Zealand in a thrilling game on boundary count after the Super Over was tied.

The World Cup final had even beat the 8.4 million peak audience on the fourth day of the 2005 Trent Bridge Ashes Test when Channel 4 had the rights.

Meanwhile, the one-hour highlights package of the third Test at Headingley saw over two million people tuning in to Channel 5. BBC’s Test Match Special radio had 1.3 million requests for the day only through online platforms.

England won the third Test in the most dramatic of fashions chasing 359, with Stokes unbeaten on 135, adding 76 for the last wicket with Jack Leach.

