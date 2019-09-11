Ashes 2019| Pitches Suited Australia More, England Don't Use Home Advantage: Anderson

England pace legend James Anderson lamented that the pitches in the ongoing Ashes series have suited Australia more than England.
Australia retained the Ashes urn with victory in Anderson's home ground, the Old Trafford in Manchester, taking an unassailable 2-1 lead in the series. Ahead of the final Test at The Oval, Anderson said England don't use home advantage enough.
"I think they've probably suited Australia more than us," Anderson was quoted as saying by The Telegraph. "I would have liked to have seen a bit more grass but that's the nature of the game here. When you're selling out - like Lancashire selling out five days of Test cricket - it's hard not to produce a flat deck but, you know, that's one of the frustrations from a player's point of view. We go to Australia and get pitches that suit them. They come over here and get pitches that suit them. It doesn't seem quite right.
"I thought they were good pitches here against India [in 2018]. I thought they weren't green seamers but I thought they suited us more than India. We as a country don't use home advantage enough. When you go to Australia, go to India, Sri Lanka, they prepare pitches that suit them. I feel like we could just be a little bit more biased towards our own team."
Anderson played very little part in the series; he bowled only four overs in the first innings of the first Test before walking out with a calf injury. He was subsequently ruled out of the entire series.
Anderson, 37, said he is not thinking of retirement and said he'd even explore the possibilities of going vegan if it helped him prolong his Test career.
"When I start this rehab, I'm going to try and investigate every possible avenue of what do I need to do at my age to keep myself in good shape," Anderson said. "I feel in really good condition. I feel as fit as I ever have. It's just the calf keeps twanging.
"I'm going to look at every possible thing I can to make sure I can play for as long as possible. I'll look at how other sportspeople have done it throughout their careers to keep going into their late 30s. Whether there's anything specific I can do, diet, gym programme, supplements, whatever it might be. Because I've still got a real hunger and desire to play cricket. I still love the game and still feel like I can offer something to this team and still have the skills and can bowl quick enough to have a positive effect.
"It'll be an ongoing process through the rest of my career. I still feel like I can be the best bowler in the world. So as long as I've got that mentality I'm going to keep pushing myself. Keep trying to improve my skills with the ball, work hard at my batting, and try to find every possible thing to help me stay fit."
"I'm realistic. If I'm not good enough and feel I'm detracting from the team and I'm too slow, or whatever it might be, then I'm not going to embarrass myself or drag the team down. I'll only keep playing if I think I can be one of the best bowlers in the world and if I think I can help this team win games of Test cricket. I'm not just blinkered thinking I'm going to just drag out as many possible games as I can."
