Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Concluded

AFG IN BAN, ONLY TEST, 2019 One-off Test, Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chittagong, 05 - 09 Sep, 2019

1ST INN

Afghanistan

342 (117.0)

Afghanistan
v/s
Bangladesh
Bangladesh*

205 (70.5)

Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by 224 runs

fixtures

All matches

One-off Test: AFG VS BAN

live
AFG AFG
BAN BAN

Chittagong ZAC

05 Sep, 201909:30 IST

5th Test: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

The Oval

12 Sep, 201915:30 IST

Match 1: BAN VS ZIM

upcoming
BAN BAN
ZIM ZIM

Mirpur

13 Sep, 201918:00 IST

Match 1: USA VS PNG

upcoming
USA USA
PNG PNG

Lauderhill, Florida

13 Sep, 201919:15 IST

Ashes 2019: Ponting Backs Warner to Retain Opening Spot at Oval

Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting has backed struggling opener David Warner to retain his position at The Oval for the final Ashes Test.

IANS |September 9, 2019, 5:40 PM IST
Ashes 2019: Ponting Backs Warner to Retain Opening Spot at Oval

Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting has backed struggling opener David Warner to retain his position at The Oval for the final Ashes Test.

While Australia may have retained the Ashes with Warner taking a few stunners on the field, he has had a bit of a horror tour with the bat. England pacer Stuart Broad has tormented him and he has scored just 79 runs in eight innings.

But Ponting believes that Tim Paine, Justin Langer and Co. wouldn't be too keen on changing the team composition after their impressive win in Old Trafford.

"Davey has obviously struggled but he's a quality player and if you looked at that, even if they were to leave him out of that game, he's going to start back in Australia anyway because his record in Australia is so good," the former Australian captain told cricket.com.au.

"I can't see them making any changes. They backed (Marcus) Harris in a couple of games for certain reasons so keep the group together and hopefully have some slight improvement in most of those players in the Oval Test."

The wicket of Craig Overton, the last England wicket to fall on Sunday, sparked wild celebrations from the Australians that continued well into the night in Manchester. Ponting however said that the team would now be keen to start focusing on the final Test at Oval.

"I think it's one thing to retain them, but it's a different thing to win them and I think that should be the focus now. They need to focus on winning and not let England back into the series."

Ponting also believes that Australia's win at Old Trafford proves that there is no such thing as momentum in cricket.

England were led to an unlikely win in the previus Test thanks to Ben Stokes' heroics which led to many saying that the momentum in the series may have shifted to the hosts after their defeat in the first Test and the draw in the second.

"One thing that's been proved for everybody and one thing I've always believed is there's no such thing as momentum in cricket. English players and fans, I'm sure, were coming away from Leeds talking about how they had all the momentum and how that was going to be a turning point in the series.

"I think that just goes to show you that's a load of rubbish. It's all about how you turn up and front up under pressure and Australia have handled the pressure better in this game than England have."

Ashes 2019Australian cricket teamDavid Warnerricky ponting

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 5th Test Test | Thu, 12 Sep, 2019

AUS v ENG
The Oval

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 T20 | Fri, 13 Sep, 2019

ZIM v BAN
Mirpur

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 ODI | Fri, 13 Sep, 2019

PNG v USA
Lauderhill, Florida All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more
Loading...