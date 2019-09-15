Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Stumps

THE ASHES, 2019 5th Test, The Oval, London, 12 - 16 Sep, 2019

1ST INN

England

294 (87.1)

England
v/s
Australia
Australia*

225 (68.5)

England lead by 382 runs

fixtures

All matches

5th Test: ENG VS AUS

live
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

The Oval

12 Sep, 201915:30 IST

Match 1: IRE VS NED

upcoming
IRE IRE
NED NED

Malahide, Dublin

15 Sep, 201918:00 IST

Match 3: BAN VS AFG

upcoming
BAN BAN
AFG AFG

Mirpur

15 Sep, 201918:00 IST

1st T20I: IND VS SA

upcoming
IND IND
SA SA

Dharamsala

15 Sep, 201919:00 IST

Ashes 2019 | Ponting Eyes Batting Shake Up for Australia Home Summer

Only three Australian batsmen are certain to start the summer Test series against Pakistan, according to former skipper Ricky Ponting, with David Warner among them.

AFP |September 15, 2019, 11:15 AM IST
Ashes 2019 | Ponting Eyes Batting Shake Up for Australia Home Summer

Only three Australian batsmen are certain to start the summer Test series against Pakistan, according to former skipper Ricky Ponting, with David Warner among them.

Ponting, who has been a sounding board for coach Justin Langer in recent months, unsurprisingly nominated the in-form Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne as the other two.

That leaves holes to fill and Australia's greatest run scorer said he would like to see young prospect Will Pucovski, who has battled mental health issues, given a debut in the first Test at the Gabba on November 12.

"Warner's going to be a lock," Ponting told cricket.com.au, despite the opener having a miserable Ashes tour where he has struggled to get into double digits.

"I don't care if he gets another duck in the second innings of this Test match (at the Oval), he's going to be a lock for the Australian summer. Marnus is an absolute lock. Smith's a lock.

"(There are) still question marks around the guys in the middle, (Matthew) Wade and (Travis) Head," he added. "(Opener Marcus) Harris has looked tested against good quality fast bowling in this series."

Australia have chopped and changed their top and middle order against England, with Usman Khawaja and Cameron Bancroft among those dropped after failing to fire.

Their lack of form could open the door to Joe Burns and Kurtis Patterson, who were controversially left out of the squad for England despite making centuries in their last home Test against Sri Lanka.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Alex Carey could also get a look in, although Ponting said Tim Paine should continue as captain during the summer Tests against Pakistan and New Zealand.

"With so many gaps like that, I'd like to see somebody like Pucovski get an opportunity," he added.

"Everyone's talked about him for a long time. A couple of years before the next Ashes series you want to try and blood someone in that No.6 role and he'd be the obvious candidate."

The 21-year-old smashed a superb 243 for Victoria against Western Australia last season, which saw him parachuted into the national setup for two Tests against Sri Lanka.

He was overlooked for the first one in Brisbane and again missed out on selection for the second in Canberra before being released to deal with mental health issues.

He had suffered similar problems in the past.

 

Ashes 2019David WarnerMatthew Wadericky pontingsteve smithTravis Head

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 T20 | Sun, 15 Sep, 2019

NED v IRE
Malahide, Dublin

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 3 T20 | Sun, 15 Sep, 2019

AFG v BAN
Mirpur

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Sun, 15 Sep, 2019

SA v IND
Dharamsala All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more
Loading...