starts in
days hours mins

Ashes 2019 | Ponting Feels Stokes Can Replicate Flintoff Show

IANS |July 24, 2019, 5:50 PM IST
Ashes 2019 | Ponting Feels Stokes Can Replicate Flintoff Show

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting feels a "matured" England all-rounder Ben Stokes will be the key in the Ashes.

"It seems like he's playing with a lot of maturity," Ponting told cricket.com.au. "He doesn't seem like he's in much of a rush now as he might have been.

"The thing about his personality as well, he's a big, strong, brash guy with a bit of an ego … and I think as a younger person probably everything was flat out -- one speed.

"To me, (during the World Cup) it seems like he (was) able to understand situations and play situations accordingly. That's a bit of maturity and understanding his own game and understanding what his team needs him to do."

Stokes was the Player of the Match in the final of the World Cup which England won for the first time. He had a World Cup to remember especially with the bat where he scored important runs for Eoin Morgan's England.

"He's a very, very good player," he said. "Some of the innings I've seen him play in Test cricket have been as good a ball striking innings as we've seen from the best batsman in the world.

"He can back it up with the ball and if he's not one of the best fielders in the world at the moment, I'll be very surprised," Ponting said.

Stokes did not play the 2017-18 Ashes in Australia due to his ongoing involvement in a court case following a street fight in Bristol.

Since making a return, Stokes is yet to score a century or take a five-wicket haul in 13 matches.

Ponting though, said Stokes can be the 'heartbeat' of the England team like Andrew Flintoff was previously.

"He's a key man and more a key man because I think he's that real heartbeat for their team, a bit like 'Freddie' Flintoff in Ashes series gone by -- whenever they were in trouble and they needed something, they tend to go to those sort of guys, and Australia need to keep him quiet if we're going to win the series.

"I think it's important that the Australian players don't let him find (form) early in the series. There are certain players you know that you've just got to hopefully get on top early -- Stokes is one that I think they need to -- make sure that he doesn't get away from (them) - and he doesn't have much of an impact on the series.

"His Test record hasn't been great of late, he'll know that, he'll understand that and it's up to the Aussie boys to make sure that they don't let him dominate the series."

Ashes 2019Ben StokesEnglandricky ponting

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
IND
9 7 1 1 15 +0.80
2
AUS
9 7 2 0 14 +0.86
3
ENG
9 6 3 0 12 +1.15
4
NZ
9 5 3 1 11 +0.17
5
PAK
9 5 3 1 11 -0.43
6
SL
9 3 4 2 8 -0.91
7
SA
9 3 5 1 7 -0.03
8
BAN
9 3 5 1 7 -0.41
9
WI
9 2 6 1 5 -0.22
10
AFG
9 0 9 0 0 -1.32

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 6807 122
3 Australia 5543 111
4 South Africa 5193 110
5 New Zealand 4737 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more