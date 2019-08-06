Ashes 2019 | Pressure Now on England For First Time in Years: Warne

As England suffered a massive 251-run defeat to Australia in the first Ashes Test at Edgabston, ex-Australian cricketer and spin bowling legend Shane Warne believes that the pressure is on England for the first time in years in an Ashes series.
Warne was a part of the last Australian team to win an Ashes series in England in 2001, and speaking to Sky Sports said, “For the first time, I think England will start to worry about Australia. I don't think they've worried about Australia for a while.
"To win by over 250 runs is a comprehensive win and will do amazing things for their confidence, to start off the campaign like that and lay down a marker.
"To come around and win this Test match is as a good a win as this group of players have had for a very, very long time.
"Given what's happened over the last 12 months, given they haven't won (a series) here for 18 years, I think for the first time in a long time, in an Ashes series in England, all the questions are in the England camp and not in Australia's."
Steve Smith was the driving force behind Australia’s win with centuries in both innings, making a dream comeback to Test cricket after serving a 12-month ban for ball tampering.
Warne was all praise for the journey that Smith has undertaken, and said that he did pretty well to not show all the emotions he was feeling upon reaching the twin tons.
"You think of all the things he's been through - the humiliation as Australia captain, redemption and integration back into the team, then the lonely times practising in the nets and having an elbow operation, wondering if he could actually bat again," said Warne.
"That's a huge roller-coaster of an emotional ride and I thought he did pretty well to hold it together. It would have been easy for him to show that emotion.
"By the time he got the second hundred, he's back into Steve Smith form and I take my hat off to him. To hold his head high and play the way he does, you've got admire him as a person, as a cricketer."
Warne also appreciated the efforts of the Australian pacers Siddle and Pattinson, saying that their economical bowling helped build pressure for Lyon and Cummins to take wickets at the other end.
"I thought the bowlers were outstanding, all of them, given the surface, and going back to day one, the selection showed courage in dropping Starc and Hazlewood," he said.
Ashes 2019 | Pressure Now on England For First Time in Years: Warne
Cricket World Cup Points Table
Team Rankings