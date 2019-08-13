Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

TNPL, 2019 Qualifier 2, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 13 August, 2019

2ND INN

Dindigul Dragons

175/6 (20.0)

Dindigul Dragons
v/s
Siechem Madurai Panthers
Siechem Madurai Panthers*

130 (19.5)

Dindigul Dragons beat Siechem Madurai Panthers by 45 runs

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: SL VS NZ

upcoming
SL SL
NZ NZ

Galle

14 Aug, 201910:00 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Lord's

14 Aug, 201915:30 IST

Match 1: OMA VS PNG

upcoming
OMA OMA
PNG PNG

Lord's

14 Aug, 201915:30 IST

3rd ODI: WI VS IND

upcoming
WI WI
IND IND

Port of Spain

14 Aug, 201919:00 IST

Ashes 2019: Root Expects England Revival as Paine Looks Forward to 'Special' Lord's

AFP |August 13, 2019, 11:01 PM IST
Ashes 2019: Root Expects England Revival as Paine Looks Forward to 'Special' Lord's

England captain Joe Root is adamant his side will "come back strong" as they look to draw level in the Ashes.

Root's men head into the second Test at Lord's starting on Wednesday 1-0 down in a five-match series following a 251-run hammering by Australia at Edgbaston last week and knowing another defeat would leave their hopes of regaining the Ashes hanging by a thread.

"Last week will have hurt everyone," Root told reporters at Lord's on Tuesday. "Everyone will be absolutely desperate to go and win this week and I expect nothing less.

"We really back ourselves to perform and to come back strong. We've proven that we do that time and time again when we've been defeated, especially at home. And I'm expecting a big response from the boys."

The Yorkshire batsman also said that England will have to think again about how to dismiss Australian batsman Steve Smith who virtually won the first Test single-handed with innings of 144 and 142.

"In the second innings, we tried to chase things a little bit," Root said.

"We maybe tried to be slightly too aggressive early on to him, let him get in. So I think we'll go about things slightly differently."

'Great Honour'

Wednesday's match will see Smith and Tim Paine, who took over as Australia captain after the former was stripped of the leadership following the South Africa ball-tampering affair in 2018, back at the ground where they both made their Test debuts against Pakistan in 2010.

For Paine it has been a nine-year wait to return to the 'home of cricket'.

"I'm rapt to be playing international cricket again and to have a second opportunity," said the 34-year-old wicketkeeper.

"To have the captaincy is a great honour as well. It's certainly one I didn't want or expect, but doing the job now, I'm thoroughly enjoying it."

Almost a decade on, Paine does not recall much from a Test debut that Australia won by 150 runs.

"I remember a lot of nerves. I don't remember a huge amount from the day...Ricky Ponting giving me my cap, and Steve (Smith), but I can't remember a word he said.

"Having made my Test debut here that ground is always going to be special but for it to be here, it's a special ground for all cricketers," he added.

"We're rapt to be here, we love playing cricket at Lord's."

Australia have a fine record at Lord's, having won 17 -- including that win over Pakistan and another over South Africa in 1912 -- and lost only seven of the 38 Tests they have played there since 1884.

An 18th win will all but ensure that Paine's Australians retain the Ashes.

ashesAshes 2019Joe Rootlord'sTim Paine

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 14 Aug, 2019

NZ v SL
Galle

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Wed, 14 Aug, 2019

AUS v ENG
Lord's

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 ODI | Wed, 14 Aug, 2019

PNG v OMA
Lord's

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Wed, 14 Aug, 2019

IND v WI
Port of Spain All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 6807 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more
Loading...