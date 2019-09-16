Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

5th Test: ENG VS AUS

live
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

The Oval

12 Sep, 201915:30 IST

Match 3: AFG VS BAN

live
AFG AFG
BAN BAN

Mirpur

15 Sep, 201918:00 IST

Match 4: BAN VS ZIM

upcoming
BAN BAN
ZIM ZIM

Chittagong ZAC

18 Sep, 201918:00 IST

Match 5: AFG VS ZIM

upcoming
AFG AFG
ZIM ZIM

Chittagong ZAC

20 Sep, 201918:00 IST

Ashes 2019: Root Plots Ashes Success Down Under After Series Draw

England captain Joe Root put the focus firmly on winning the Ashes in Australia after England levelled their home series on Sunday, saying he was "desperate" to take the team forward.

AFP |September 16, 2019, 9:13 AM IST
Ashes 2019: Root Plots Ashes Success Down Under After Series Draw

London: England captain Joe Root put the focus firmly on winning the Ashes in Australia after England levelled their home series on Sunday, saying he was "desperate" to take the team forward.

England won at The Oval by 135 runs in the fifth and final Ashes Test to tie the series at 2-2, ending their historic World Cup-winning season on a high.

It meant the series finished in a draw for the first time since 1972, although holders Australia retain the urn.

Root described the summer as "a huge success for English cricket" after their World Cup triumph in July.

He said the foundations were in place for England to build on, praising Rory Burns for his contributions at the top of the order and paceman Jofra Archer, who only made his Test debut last month.

"Throughout the whole series we've shown a lot of character," said Root, who described 2-2 as a fair result.

"At times we've been out-skilled... but we've always fought very hard and that's a very pleasing thing," he said.

"Hopefully that will be a massive stepping stone and starting point for us to really kick on as a team now."

The Ashes will next take place in Australia in 2021-22 and Root said he was "in it for the long haul".

"I'm desperate to take this team forward," said the skipper.

"I'm in a very privileged position to be captain of the Test team and I'll do everything I can to get us very well prepared for going down there and hopefully doing something very special."

Root said the performance in the fifth Test was a "blueprint" of how he wanted his team to play but there was still room for improvement.

"You look at this week in particular," he said. "It looks as like we just started to really get to grips with Test cricket after a very long period of one-day cricket.

"We've got a period now and an opportunity in the next two-and-a-half years to really push and do everything we can to prepare extremely well for that tour of Australia so that's going to be a huge focus for me and I like to hope for English cricket."

ashesAshes 2019australia vs englandEngland vs AustraliaJoe RootRootthe ashes

Related stories

Ashes 2019: Smith's Batting May Force Rewriting of Manuals - Gilchrist
Cricketnext Staff | September 12, 2019, 12:59 PM IST

Ashes 2019: Smith's Batting May Force Rewriting of Manuals - Gilchrist

Ashes 2019: Smith Unfazed by Burden of Australia Run-Scoring
Cricketnext Staff | September 14, 2019, 10:02 AM IST

Ashes 2019: Smith Unfazed by Burden of Australia Run-Scoring

Ashes 2019 | 'Most of Australia Hate Me': Mitchell Marsh After Successful Comeback
Cricketnext Staff | September 13, 2019, 8:48 AM IST

Ashes 2019 | 'Most of Australia Hate Me': Mitchell Marsh After Successful Comeback

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 4 T20 | Wed, 18 Sep, 2019

ZIM v BAN
Chittagong ZAC

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 5 T20 | Fri, 20 September, 2019

ZIM v AFG
Chittagong ZAC All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more
Loading...