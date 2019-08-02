Ashes 2019 | Root Rides His Luck as Bails Refuse to Dislodge

Hosts England had luck on their side when skipper Joe Root survived on not one but two counts off a James Pattinson delivery on day two of the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston on Friday (August 2).
Root was given out caught behind off a Pattinson delivery in the 21st over of the innings with the score on 53/1 and the skipper batting on nine.
He immediately had the decision reviewed and was adjudged not out when it became clear the ball had not hit the bat, but the stumps without moving the bails. The delivery had just kissed Root’s off-stumps without disturbing the bails.
Pattinson was left ruing his bad luck, having earlier removed opener Jason Roy for 10 when he had him caught at second slip by Steve Smith. England were then 22/1 in the seventh over.
The hosts went to lunch at 71/1, with Rory Burns on 41 and Root on 11, trailing Australia by 213.
The bails used in the Ashes are of the traditional wooden variety, unlike all international fixtures in Australia which use the electronic Zing bails and stumps.
The Zing stumps came under fire this English summer during the 50-over World Cup when a number of balls hit the stumps without dislodging the bails.
The International Cricket Council (ICC) claimed the light-up bails are no heavier than the heavy wooden bails used in windy conditions.
Even the manufacturer of the Zing technology could not explain the phenomenon, but said the light-up bails were just one factor in why numerous batsmen survived being bowled during the World Cup.
"This issue isn't all about the weight of the bails, as a complicated interdependent range of factors come into play," David Ligertwood, director of Zing, was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.
"The bails, stumps, stump grooves depth and shape, pitch conditions, stump cam etc. all affect it. Testing shows the bail's weight isn't necessarily the most significant factor," he added.
