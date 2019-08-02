starts in
days hours mins

Ashes 2019 | Root Rides His Luck as Bails Refuse to Dislodge

Cricketnext Staff |August 2, 2019, 6:39 PM IST
Ashes 2019 | Root Rides His Luck as Bails Refuse to Dislodge

Hosts England had luck on their side when skipper Joe Root survived on not one but two counts off a James Pattinson delivery on day two of the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston on Friday (August 2).

Root was given out caught behind off a Pattinson delivery in the 21st over of the innings with the score on 53/1 and the skipper batting on nine.

He immediately had the decision reviewed and was adjudged not out when it became clear the ball had not hit the bat, but the stumps without moving the bails. The delivery had just kissed Root’s off-stumps without disturbing the bails.

Pattinson was left ruing his bad luck, having earlier removed opener Jason Roy for 10 when he had him caught at second slip by Steve Smith. England were then 22/1 in the seventh over.

The hosts went to lunch at 71/1, with Rory Burns on 41 and Root on 11, trailing Australia by 213.

The bails used in the Ashes are of the traditional wooden variety, unlike all international fixtures in Australia which use the electronic Zing bails and stumps.

The Zing stumps came under fire this English summer during the 50-over World Cup when a number of balls hit the stumps without dislodging the bails.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) claimed the light-up bails are no heavier than the heavy wooden bails used in windy conditions.

Even the manufacturer of the Zing technology could not explain the phenomenon, but said the light-up bails were just one factor in why numerous batsmen survived being bowled during the World Cup.

"This issue isn't all about the weight of the bails, as a complicated interdependent range of factors come into play," David Ligertwood, director of Zing, was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

"The bails, stumps, stump grooves depth and shape, pitch conditions, stump cam etc. all affect it. Testing shows the bail's weight isn't necessarily the most significant factor," he added.

Ashes 2019australiaEnglandJames PattinsonJoe Root

Related stories

Ashes 2019 | Smith Savours Ashes Century After Fearing Scandal Would End Career
Cricketnext Staff | August 2, 2019, 9:12 AM IST

Ashes 2019 | Smith Savours Ashes Century After Fearing Scandal Would End Career

Ashes 2019 | Joe Root and Tim Paine's Different Paths to Ashes Captaincy
Cricketnext Staff | July 31, 2019, 8:54 AM IST

Ashes 2019 | Joe Root and Tim Paine's Different Paths to Ashes Captaincy

Ashes 2019: Strongly Against Numbers and Names on Back of Test Shirts, Says Lee
Cricketnext Staff | August 2, 2019, 6:21 PM IST

Ashes 2019: Strongly Against Numbers and Names on Back of Test Shirts, Says Lee

Also Watch

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
IND
9 7 1 1 15 +0.80
2
AUS
9 7 2 0 14 +0.86
3
ENG
9 6 3 0 12 +1.15
4
NZ
9 5 3 1 11 +0.17
5
PAK
9 5 3 1 11 -0.43
6
SL
9 3 4 2 8 -0.91
7
SA
9 3 5 1 7 -0.03
8
BAN
9 3 5 1 7 -0.41
9
WI
9 2 6 1 5 -0.22
10
AFG
9 0 9 0 0 -1.32

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 6807 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more