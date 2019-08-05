England opener Rory Burns on Monday (August 5) achieved a rare feat, becoming only the fourth English and 10th overall to bat across five days in a Test match.
When Burns came out to bat this morning on the final day of the first Ashes Test, he joined Geoffrey Boycott (1977), Allan Lamb (1984) and Andrew Flintoff (2006) in the elite list. Boycott too achieved this feat in an Ashes Test.
Burns had to face four deliveries on the opening day of the Test after Australia were dismissed for 284 despite Steve Smith's fantastic century. The left-hander from Surrey then batted the entire second day, scoring 121 runs.
He could only add eight runs to his overnight score and was eventually dismissed early on Day 3 on 133. Australia then slammed 487 for 7 in their second innings before opting for declaration just before the close of Day 4.
Burns managed to survive 21 deliveries on the penultimate day before he was dismissed for just 11 by Pat Cummins on the final day.
Motganhalli Jaisimha from India was the first batsman to achieve the milestone in 1960 against Australia. The other cricketers in the list include Kim Hughes (Australia), Ravi Shastri (India), Adrian Griffith (West Indies), Alviro Peterson (South Africa) and Cheteshwar Pujara (India).
Ashes 2019 | Rory Burns Becomes Fourth England Batsman to Bat on All Five Days of a Test
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | August 4, 2019, 9:29 AM IST
Ashes 2019 | Broad Becomes Second English Bowler to Scalp 450 Test Wickets
Cricketnext Staff | August 5, 2019, 11:10 AM IST
Ashes 2019 | Wade’s Game Was at Another Level Compared to Others: Ponting
Cricketnext Staff | August 4, 2019, 10:42 AM IST
Ashes 2019 | Smith Lifts the Group When He's Out There: Pattinson
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Cricket World Cup Points Table
Team Rankings