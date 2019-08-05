Ashes 2019 | Rory Burns Becomes Fourth England Batsman to Bat on All Five Days of a Test

starts in
Cricketnext Staff |August 5, 2019, 5:03 PM IST
England opener Rory Burns on Monday (August 5) achieved a rare feat, becoming only the fourth English and 10th overall to bat across five days in a Test match.

When Burns came out to bat this morning on the final day of the first Ashes Test, he joined Geoffrey Boycott (1977), Allan Lamb (1984) and Andrew Flintoff (2006) in the elite list. Boycott too achieved this feat in an Ashes Test.

Burns had to face four deliveries on the opening day of the Test after Australia were dismissed for 284 despite Steve Smith's fantastic century. The left-hander from Surrey then batted the entire second day, scoring 121 runs.

He could only add eight runs to his overnight score and was eventually dismissed early on Day 3 on 133. Australia then slammed 487 for 7 in their second innings before opting for declaration just before the close of Day 4.

Burns managed to survive 21 deliveries on the penultimate day before he was dismissed for just 11 by Pat Cummins on the final day.

Motganhalli Jaisimha from India was the first batsman to achieve the milestone in 1960 against Australia. The other cricketers in the list include Kim Hughes (Australia), Ravi Shastri (India), Adrian Griffith (West Indies), Alviro Peterson (South Africa) and Cheteshwar Pujara (India).

