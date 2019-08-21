Ashes 2019 | Roy’s Long-Term Position is In The Middle Order: Bayliss

Ahead of the third Ashes Test, England coach Trevor Bayliss has said that England batsman Jason Roy’s long-term position is “probably suited to the middle-order,” though he is set to continue as opener for the time being.
Speaking to reporters before England training on Tuesday, Bayliss said, “We think we’ve got the best seven batters available to us at the moment. Personally, I think he (Roy) probably is suited to the middle order but we’ve selected him in the top of the order because of his form in the one-day team."
“It hasn’t worked yet but he could easily come out and blast a quick hundred. Long term, he’s more middle order. He’d feel more comfortable there but he’s doing a job for the team at the moment.”
Though Roy’s place is nowhere under threat at the moment, there is a school of thought which feels that him and Joe Denly at the number four position could swap places. It is clear that England’s batting order is not set in stone at the moment, with Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler too switching positions in the second innings at Lord’s. And while Jonny Bairstow made runs batting in the number 7 position, there is a possibility that Buttler moves down to number 7.
When asked about the various permutations and combinations that were possible in the batting line-up, Bayliss said, “It’s something we have to look at. Each individual has to be happy with that as well. (But) there might come a time when we have to put a foot down and say no, this is what’s happening. Like it or lump it.”
Bayliss also spoke about the menacing bouncer that Steve Smith received from Jofra Archer in the last Test, saying, “I went up to their medical room to check on Smith when he came off. It’s something you never like to see and certainly brought flashbacks from that game a few years ago when Hughesy (Philip Hughes) got hit.
“When he fell to the ground just for that split second it was fairly similar to what happened. There was a little bit of movement early on and it didn’t him too long to get up. You look to the reaction of those around him and could see there was a different reaction compared to that day a few years ago.”
