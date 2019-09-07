Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Ashes 2019: Slight Change in Action Reaping Rewards - Hazlewood

Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood said a small change to his bowling action that he has worked on over the summer has helped him immensely during the Ashes, after finishing Day 3 of the fourth Test at Old Trafford with figures of 4-48 from 20 overs.

"I feel like I made a few little changes after my last injury and everything is in a great line, if that makes sense. I find it not easy, but if I get everything right at my end, the right line is on off stump or just outside it," he told reporters after the day's play.

"I think am bowling a lot less deliveries wide of off (stump) and on the pads due to my action. It's only a little change but I have worked hard on it over March, April, even into May.

"I did some good work at home and reaping the benefits now."

Hazlewood was also quick to praise Pat Cummins, whose 10-over spell after tea saw him consistently trouble both Joe Root and Rory Burns, beating their edges and even hitting them on their body.

"He (Cummins) is a machine really. He had all that bad (luck) with injury through his teens, early 20s and then he's come out the other side. He's always been a great athlete, I guess it was just a matter of time before that body hardened up and his bones hardened up.

"As a power and strength athlete, he's fantastic and he's got great endurance as well. He's pretty much the all-round package. It's pretty disheartening as well sometimes, to see (him) running all day.

"He's such a great athlete and I just hope it continues for him."

