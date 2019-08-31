Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Ashes 2019 | Smith Makes 23 on Return Against Derbyshire in Tour Match

Cricketnext Staff |August 31, 2019, 10:35 AM IST
Ashes 2019 | Smith Makes 23 on Return Against Derbyshire in Tour Match

Australian batsman Steve Smith batted in a competitive environment for the first time since suffering a concussion in the first Ashes Test, on Day 2 of the tour game against Derbyshire.

Building up to the fourth Ashes Test, Smith came in to bat when Australia were 179/2, and stuck around for 38 balls during his cameo of 23. He was dismissed when he sliced a drive off leg-spinner Matt Critchley, caught by Hamidullah Qadri who was running in from the cover boundary.

Smith hit two fours during his knock, and even after being dismissed, went straight into the nets to receive throw-downs from fellow batsman David Warner.

Australia eventually went on to declare for 338, and the day ended with Derbyshire batting on 53/3, Starc picking up two wickets and Siddle picking up one.

“It’s always nice to bat with ‘Smudger’ (Smith),” said Mitchell Marsh, who gave Smith company at the other end for the duration of his brief knock.

“I’m sure he had a bit of fun out there. He’s the best player in the world so it’s always nice to have him back. He was just the same old ‘Smudger’.”

The third Ashes Test begins on September 4th at Old Trafford, Manchester.​

