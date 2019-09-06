Ashes 2019: 'They Played into My Hands' - Steve Smith on England's Short Ball Tactics
Steve Smith believes England's bowlers played into his hands at Old Trafford by bowling short balls at him as constantly looking to bowl bouncers softened the ball and helped him score runs later in the innings.
