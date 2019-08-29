Ashes 2019: Steve Smith Returns to Action Against Derbyshire, Starc Stakes Claim

Derby: Austraia's Mitchell Starc pressed his claims for a Test place with three wickets in an over against Derbyshire as star batsman Steve Smith played on Thursday (August 29) in his first match since being concussed.
Left-arm fast bowler Starc has yet to feature in a five-match Ashes series that is all square at 1-1 with two to play following England's dramatic one-wicket win in the third Test at Headingley last week.
But Starc did his chances of being included for next week's fourth Test in Manchester no harm by working up towards his top speed after lunch on the opening day of a three-day tour game against the English county in Derby on Thursday.
Having gone wicketless before lunch, Starc had Matt Critchley caught behind mishooking by Alex Carey for an entertaining 11 off five balls featuring two well-struck fours. Carey was in as wicketkeeper for rested Australia captain Tim Paine.
Next ball Alfie Gleadall was clean-bowled by a ball that was simply too quick for him. Tony Palladino survived the hat-trick only to be bowled for a duck off the last ball of the 47th over.
At tea, Starc had figures of 3-46 from 16 overs in Derbyshire's total of 168-8 with uncapped fellow quick Michael Neser, not expected to feature at Old Trafford, having taken 3-31 in 11. South African batsman Leus du Plooy, in at nought for two, was 82 not out.
Fans hoping to see Smith bat for the first time since the drawn second Test at Lord's, when he was hit on his unprotected neck after being struck by a 92mph Jofra Archer bouncer, had to wait with Derbyshire captain Billy Godleman deciding to bat after winning the toss.
Smith's injury at Lord's saw Australia's Marnus Labuschagne become Test cricket's first concussion substitute. But Smith is set to return to Ashes action next week provided he comes through this match in Derby unscathed.
The 30-year-old marked his return to Test cricket following a 12-month ban that cost him the Australia captaincy with scores of 144 and 142 during Australia's 251-run win in the series opener at Edgbaston.
In Derby, Smith spent most of the first two sessions fielding at second slip. He also bowled the last over before lunch, with the occasional spinner's warm-up delivery sailing yards wide before he started the over proper with a full toss.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Ashes 2019: Steve Smith Returns to Action Against Derbyshire, Starc Stakes Claim
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | August 28, 2019, 5:30 PM IST
Ashes 2019 | After Blow on Neck, Smith's Immediate Thoughts Were About Late Teammate Hughes
Cricketnext Staff | August 28, 2019, 2:04 PM IST
Ashes 2019 | He is Yet to Dismiss Me — Smith Lays Down the Gauntlet for Archer Battle
Cricketnext Staff | August 26, 2019, 8:03 PM IST
Ashes 2019: Need to Make Important Calls on Our Batting Line-up - Langer
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 4 T20 | Fri, 30 Aug, 2019
CZE v AUTAntigua
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 5 T20 | Fri, 30 Aug, 2019
LUX v ROUAntigua
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 6 T20 | Fri, 30 Aug, 2019
TUR v CZEAntigua
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Fri, 30 Aug, 2019
IND v WIKingston, Jamaica All Fixtures
Team Rankings