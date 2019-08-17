Ashes 2019: Steve Smith Returns to Bat After Nasty Blow to the Neck

Steve Smith was forced to retire in the second Ashes Test after suffering a nasty blow on the neck off the bowling of Jofra Archer. However, the former captain returned to the crease after Peter Siddle’s dismissal.
Smith was batting on 80 when Archer’s bouncer bowled at 148.7 kph hit him bang on the neck, in the unprotected area just below the helmet. He was immediately down on the ground and attended by the physio. After the fall of the seventh wicket, Smith did smash three boundaries, only to be dismissed by Chris Woakes for 92.
Two sensational talentsOne incredible #Ashes contestOur best wishes are with Steve Smith pic.twitter.com/BRlLrqR7Hm— England Cricket (@englandcricket) August 17, 2019
A Cricket Australia statement read, "Steve was hit on the neck below the left ear. He was assessed lying on the pitch on the instructions of team doctor Richard Saw. Dr Saw made the precautionary decision to remove Steve from the field of play to have him further assessed under Cricket Australia's head impact protocol. Steve then passed his assessments and will now be monitored on an ongoing basis, as is routine."
He was also hit by Archer on the forearm which resulted in a heavy swelling and the Australian was seen grimacing in pain. The debutant certainly troubled the Aussies with his raw pace and bought back memories of Andrew Flintoff’s spell at Edgbaston in 2005 Ashes.
He earlier reached his seventh straight Ashes half-century and beat Mike Hussey’s record for consecutive scores of 50 or more in Ashes Tests.
